In exchange for Campbell, 25, a former first-round draft pick who has 49 career Major League Soccer starts, the Sounders sent the Fire their fourth round pick in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft. The move gives the Sounders insurance at a position where Chad Marshall, Kim Kee-hee and Roman Torres all experienced injuries last season while rotating between two positions.

Marshall is 34 and missed the final Sounders playoff game against Portland with a torn meniscus in his knee while Torres will turn 33 in the season’s opening month and battled a hamstring strain for much of the first half of the year. Kim, 29, missed six weeks of early season action with a calf muscle strain.

“Jonathan is a young, talented player who we think can provide some depth for us heading into 2019,” Sounders general manager Garth Lagerwey said in a release. “We are looking forward to bringing him into camp and seeing how he fits into our group.”

The move is the latest by a Sounders team that spent recent weeks negotiating multiyear contract extensions for both forward Jordan Morris and midfielder Cristian Roldan. Both deals are expected to be announced in early January, locking the two players and good friends in with the team for several more seasons.

The Sounders also allowed veteran midfielder Osvaldo Alonso to seek free agency, preparing to go with a defensive midfield duo of Roldan and Gustav Svensson to start next season.