The Sounders acquired Heber (pronounced EH-ber) from New York City FC, the club announced Thursday. NYCFC received $400,000 in guaranteed General Allocation Money (GAM), stretched across two years, in exchange for the forward.

Heber joined NYCFC in 2019 and scored 30 goals in 88 appearances across all competitions for the Pigeons.

“We are excited to bring in Heber and strengthen our team with a proven, veteran attacking player,” said Craig Waibel, the Sounders general manager and chief soccer officer. “Heber’s track record across multiple leagues speaks for itself, and he has been an impact player since coming to MLS. I’d like to welcome him to Seattle and look forward to watching him work with our existing squad once camp opens.”

Seattle will send $200,000 in GAM to NYCFC for the 2023 season and another $200,000 in 2024. Heber is only under contract for the 2023 season with a club option for 2024 where an additional $150,000 in GAM will be sent to NYCFC if certain performance metrics are met.

Heber, 31, began his professional career in his native Brazil in 2010. His breakout season was with Armenian side FC Alashkert. Heber recorded 20 goals across all competitions, helping to win the 2015-16 Armenian Premier League title.

NYCFC spotted the Brazilian after he tallied 27 goals in 52 appearances for HNK Rijeka in Croatia. Heber had a standout inaugural MLS campaign with 15 goals and 18 starts, helping the club finish atop the Eastern Conference regular-season table. But he suffered an ACL injury in his right knee in 2020 and was limited to seven matches in 2021, making one start during NYCFC’s run to the club’s first league championship.

Heber made 29 MLS appearances for the Pigeons in 2022 and had eight goals in 1,001 minutes on the field. He’ll be expected to boost a Sounders attack that underwhelmed in MLS competitions partly due to injuries to striker Raul Ruidiaz.

“I would like to thank my teammates, the medical team and everyone at the club for all the support you gave me while I was returning from injury,” Heber said of NYCFC in a news release. “I couldn’t have done it without you and now feel as fit and strong as ever. I am excited by the new challenge in Seattle and am very happy to be staying in MLS which is a league I now love. I will always remember my time in New York very fondly and it will always have a very special place in my heart.”

The Sounders open training camp Jan. 4 at Starfire Sports in Tukwila. The competition schedule begins with the FIFA Club World Cup in Morocco from Feb. 1-11. Seattle’s league opener is Feb. 26 against Colorado at Lumen Field.

“I’d like to welcome Heber to Seattle and look forward to seeing him in preseason camp,” Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said in a news release. “You always need players that can score, and Heber has been goal-dangerous throughout his entire career. I can’t wait for him to get to work with our coaches and his new teammates to add another strong piece to our attacking group.”