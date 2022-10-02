Stefan Frei wove in and out of the shadows of Children’s Mercy Park for one of the better opening halves to an MLS match in his career.

The Sounders keeper dived left, popped up to dive right and popped up for another save as Sporting Kansas City played with the vigor of a playoff finale. But the home side had long been eliminated from contention when they hosted the Sounders on Sunday.

It was the Sounders that needed a win to keep their season going. Perfection was once again required and once again not achieved on a sunny evening in Kansas.

William Agada, a midseason signing, used a half-turn to slip a Daniel Salloi assist past Frei’s outstretched arms in the 41st minute. The Sounders couldn’t counter, the season dissolving in a 1-0 loss.

Kansas City has had revenge on its mind since 2016 when a presumed miscall led to the Sounders bouncing KC from the playoffs with a 1-0 win at Lumen Field. SKC’s win ended the Sounders’ 13-year streak earning a playoff berth a MLS record and second to the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins (16) for longest among pro sports teams.

Frei had six saves in the opening half as Kansas City outshot the Sounders 9-3. Sporting also had 56.8% possession of the ball, which should’ve been a sign the Sounders didn’t have any magic left this season.

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer subbed Fredy Montero on at halftime and the club original had back-to-back opportunities in the 67th and 69th minute to equalize that missed. He also had a VAR review for a penalty, that was ruled a goal kick.

But a draw wouldn’t have kept the season alive anyway.

The two-month uncertainty of the Sounders’ postseason fate was gracefully extended to kickoff. Minnesota lost to San Jose on Saturday and Portland lost in second-half extra time to Los Angeles FC in a matinee Sunday to leave two spots open in the Western Conference.

With Seattle eliminated, Portland, Minnesota, Real Salt Lake and Vancouver will tussle on the league’s Decision Day next week for the final berths. The Sounders (12-17-4) host San Jose at Lumen Field.

Schmetzer was without striker Raul Ruidiaz, who suffered a sprained ankle while competing with his Peru national team on Tuesday. Sounders forward Jordan Morris shifted up top alone for the first time of the season, co-captain Nico Lodeiro returning to the lineup from a one-game suspension and midfielder Cristian Roldan back from injury.

Sunday’s start was Roldan’s first since Aug. 14. He underwent groin surgery and returned to rotation Tuesday, playing 45 minutes.