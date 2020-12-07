The story felt familiar.

A talented playmaker from Argentina’s Boca Juniors leads his Major League Soccer club to the league championship in is debut season. Only the player wasn’t Nico Lodeiro and it’s not 2016.

It took goals from three different Sounders players to keep the Rave Green alive in the MLS playoffs. Sounders defender Gustav Svensson’s goal in stoppage time completed a 3-2 comeback victory against Minnesota to clinch the Western Conference Championship at Lumen Field on Monday.

Just making sure. Did that really just happen? pic.twitter.com/yeBt96HmpM — Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) December 8, 2020

Columbus Crew SC will host the MLS Cup Final against Seattle on Saturday at 5 p.m. Pacific time. The match will be played in Ohio with a socially-distanced crowd in attendance. The Crew defeated the New England Revolution for the Eastern Conference championship on Sunday at MAPRE Stadium.

It’s Seattle’s fourth trip to the MLS Cup in the past five seasons. A title for the defending champs would confirmed the 2020 roster as one of the best in club history with its talented depth – erasing the fact that the Sounders were bumped from the opening round of the CONCACAF Champions League in the opening round and MLS is Back tournament in the Round of 16.

THIS CLUB. THIS MOMENT.



WE ARE WIRED FOR TROPHIES!!!!! pic.twitter.com/5tjq768XHy — Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) December 8, 2020

Minnesota midfielder Emanuel Reynoso nearly swiped the storyline from the Sounders on Monday along with Seattle’s hopes of salvaging a highly-touted season with a repeat MLS Cup. His strike in the 29th minute and assist in the 67th put fear into the Sounders.

The Loons have never defeated the Sounders in their four-year history and a Western Conference title would’ve been the club’s first.

The Loons paid a reported $5.5 million transfer fee for Reynoso in September. If his entering Monday’s conference title match with six postseason assists didn’t prove the price worthy, his performance Monday certainly did.

In 2016, the Sounders signed Lodeiro during the summer transfer window from Boca Juniors. The Uruguayan native led a last-placed Seattle to the club’s first MLS championship.

Sounders center back Shane O’Neill was shown a yellow card in the 27th minute for sliding cleats up to defend a play, setting up Reynoso’s score.

Dubbed “Bebelo,” the 25-year-old Argentine took the shot with the ease of a penalty kick. Sounders keeper Stefan Frei dove to his left for the save, the ball slicing between his gloves and the near post.

In the 67th minute, Reynoso had a deep free kick that defender Bakaye Dibassy connected with on a header to score.

The Sounders outshot the Loons 9-4 in the opening half. In the second half, forward Raul Ruidiaz had a goal in the 53rd minute waived off by VAR for offensive pass interference. And it appeared it would be one of those type of nights.

But Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer started to make his substitutions and putting Will Bruin on in the 73rd minute led to a rebound score in the 75th. Ruidiaz fought his way to a goal in the 89th minute and Svensson, who hasn’t played since Nov. 4, entered the match in the 77th minute and had the game winner in stoppage time.