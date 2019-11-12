First step: Win a championship. Second step: Throw a parade.

All is going according to plan for the Sounders, who won the MLS Cup title Sunday at CenturyLink Field and have kicked off their championship celebration parade in Seattle.

The parade started at Westlake Park, at the corner of 4th Avenue and Pine Street, and will make its way through Belltown and end with a rally starting around 1:30 p.m. on the Fisher Pavilion Lawn at Seattle Center.

For some Sounders, celebrating with fans at CenturyLink Field on Sunday will have to suffice. A FIFA international break started Monday and goes through Nov. 19, meaning many of the Sounders’ best players — all but two of their starters — quickly joined their national teams and did not participate in the parade.

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer posing with MLS Cup alongside Russell Wilson and Ciara. pic.twitter.com/HypYtMqtVQ — Matt Calkins (@Matt_Calkins) November 12, 2019

This is the second championship parade in Seattle in the past two years, after 2018’s Storm victory celebration, and the first for the Sounders since their first MLS Cup win in 2016.