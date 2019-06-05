MONTREAL — Taking the field minus nine first-team regulars wasn’t exactly how the Sounders wanted to close out the first half of their season.

With a Wednesday night lineup and bench more akin to a Tacoma Defiance roster, the Sounders gave up a pair of late second half goals by Saphir Taider and fell 2-1 to the Montreal Impact. For the Sounders, the tough loss at Saputo Stadium extended their winless streak to four games and they’ve now won only two of the last 10 matches as their once promising start atop the Western Conference continues to fade into memory.

For a little while, it actually appeared the Sounders might steal a victory in an otherwise lifeless game for the most part. Playing for the first time after missing a month with a hamstring injury, Victor Rodriguez converted a 65th minute penalty kick top-shelf on goalkeeper Evan Bush to break the scoring ice.

But then Taidir was fouled in the box by Kelvin Leerdam, drawing his own penalty kick and converting on Stefan Frei to equalize in the 74th minute. But Taider wasn’t done, positioning himself deep in the box to Frei’s right and taking a subsequent 78th minute cross to put the Impact ahead to stay.

Besides Rodriguez coming back, Joevin Jones came on as a second half substitute for the second straight game since returning from Germany as the Sounders tried to ignite an attack that failed to register even a single first half shot.

Up until Harry Shipp was fouled to draw the Rodriguez penalty, it had been a rather dull night perhaps best appreciated by lovers of Sounders prospects and backups. Non-regulars Jonathan Campbell, Saad Abdul Salam, Jordy Delem, Alex Roldan and Handwalla Bwana all got starts, while Henry Wingo and teenagers Danny Leyva and Alfonso Ocampo-Chavez were on the bench. Leyva made his Major League Soccer debut in the 82nd minute at age 16, becoming the third youngest player in the circuit’s history.

This Sounders flirtation with a United Soccer League lineup had more to do with the talent of its first team and Major League Soccer scheduling than with the recent spate of injures and red card accumulation that hampered them previously. The Rave Green entered the match minus Raul Rudiaz, Nicolas Lodeiro, Gustav Svensson, Jordan Morris, Cristian Roldan, Roman Torres, Brad Smith and Xavier Arreaga – all called in to duty by their respective national teams – while Kim Kee-hee remains sidelined by a knee injury.

They were at least spared losing Jones and Jordy Delem as well, the two players remaining with the team ahead of their coming national side appearances. MLS has condensed the season by a month so the playoffs can finish ahead of the November international break, but the league’s decision to cram this game in so close to this month’s two-week FIFA pause in the schedule could come back to haunt the Sounders later on.

It didn’t help the game quality that Montreal was also missing five regulars – including injured star Ignacio Piatti – giving the first half of the game more the look of an action-deprived, pre-season scrimmage than anything meaningful.

But it was meaningful for the Sounders, now 11 points behind conference-leading Los Angeles FC with both having played an equal number of games in a season where seeding and home playoff contests take on added weight.

Jones entered in place of Bwana in the 54th minute wth the Sounders seeking any type of offensive spark at all. The Impact had managed only two harmless ones on Frei before the 60th minute, when Maximiliano Urutti got his leg in to a Shamit Shome pass from close range.

Urruti one-timed his shot, but Frei got his body directly in front of it to deflect the ball from harm’s way as the crowd groaned in disbelief. Moments later, Shipp was slammed in to from behind at the opposite end of the field and the game’s momentum appeared to have shifted dramatically.

But Taidir got the momentum right back for the home side with a strong run sown the left side of the box, forcing the foul by Leerdam and the game’s eventual swing.