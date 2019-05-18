Philadelphia had its chances.

But whether facing the Sounders’ defensive lineup or its offensive attack, the Union couldn’t keep its hot scoring streak going. The Sounders were able to slip into the eastern night with a scoreless draw at Talen Energy Stadium.

The Sounders (7-1-5) are winless in Philadelphia. However, the outcome was a positive for the visitors considering all the Sounders had working against them Saturday in injuries and travel after playing Wednesday at home.

The result was the Union’s first shutout since a loss April 13. In its last three matches, Philadelphia scored 10 goals while allowing just two.

The Union (7-3-3) dominated possession in the opening half at 66.9 percent. But Philadelphia could only create one on-goal shot attempt when midfielder Brenden Aaronson whacked the ball from outside the penalty box.

Sounders keeper Stefan Frei dived for an outstretched, right-handed save in the 18th minute.

The Sounders had their sole goal attempt of the half in the 40th minute. Forward Will Bruin had a header on a set piece from Nico Lodeiro, but the soft shot was an easy catch for Philadelphia goalie Andre Blake

Advertising

The Sounders played without forward Jordan Morris, left winger Victor Rodriguez and defender Gustav Svensson, who were all out because of hamstring injuries. Defender Chad Marshall also did not make the trip due to chronic knee pain.

The injuries and quick turnaround from Wednesday’s win at CenturyLink Field prompted Schmetzer to use a different lineup against Philadelphia. Jonathan Campbell, who’s had a good run with the Tacoma Defiance, made his Sounders debut along the back line with Nouhou and Saad Abdul-Salaam, who made their first starts of the season.

Up top, Schmetzer went with Bruin in place of Raul Ruidiaz, who had only played one full 90 minutes since missing five with a heel injury. Saturday was Bruin’s first significant minutes since starting April 13, missing three games with a hamstring injury.

The defensive lineup frustrated the Union.

Schmetzer switched to a more offensive attack late in the match. Ruidiaz subbed for Bruin in the 79th minute and created a frantic finish with midfielder Handwalla Bwana, who was subbed into the game in the 75th minute for Jordy Delem.

Bwana had a possible play with Ruidiaz broken up in the 89th minute.

But neither team could score.

The road matchup ended a grueling stretch for the Sounders where they played three games in eight days. The Sounders return home to prepare for another road game at Kansas City on May 26.