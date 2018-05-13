A scoreless draw with the Portland Timbers in the 100th meeting between the rivals wouldn’t have been the worst result for Brian Schmetzer’s crew, but they couldn’t hold on long enough, as Sebastian Blanco sealed this 1-0 defeat by getting in behind the defenders in the 86th minute to score the game’s only goal.

PORTLAND – With injuries mounting both before and after kickoff, the Sounders spent much of the day here just trying to get out of town intact.

A scoreless draw with the Portland Timbers in the 100th meeting between the Cascadia rivals wouldn’t have been the worst result for Brian Schmetzer’s crew, especially when an ugly gash to the head of Kim Kee-hee in the 69th minute deprived them of a key defender. But they couldn’t hold on long enough, as Sebastian Blanco sealed this 1-0 defeat by getting in behind the defenders in the 86th minute to score the game’s only goal.

Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei, who’d made a huge stop earlier on in the half, came out to cut down the angle as Blanco raced in alone on the right side of the box. But Blanco coolly deposited a shot past Frei to his right that bounced into the net near the far post.

For the Sounders, the defeat to their bitter rivals leaves them 2-5-2 on the season and caps a grueling stretch of three matches in eight days that’s taken a cumulative toll on the squad. Kim’s injury will likely be re-evaluated after he took a blow to the head while he and Fanendo Adi were challenging for a Portland corner kick.

The Korean centerback lay on the ground several minutes and was finally escorted off the field bleeding from the side of his head. He left the game and no immediate word was given as to his condition.

The Sounders entered minus the services of forward Will Bruin or midfielder Osvaldo Alonso. Bruin was still feeling the effects of being kicked in his right heel Wednesday in Toronto while Alonso suffered a quad strain in Friday’s training session.

Schmetzer again trotted out the same 5-4-1 formation that had worked so successfully against Toronto FC. And for the second straight match, his opponents, this time the Timbers, had trouble figuring it out early on.

Both teams appeared tentative on attack in a relatively tame first half by rivalry standards. Jordy Delem did his best to set an Alonso-style intimidating tone with an aggressive tackle that sent Argentine striker Diego Valeri to the turf.

But where Alonso tends to play the ball in such cases, Delem whiffed completely and was fortunate to only have gotten a yellow card instead of a red.

Other than that, there wasn’t much happening in the opening 45 minutes of a match played in 80-degree temperatures that forced a mandatory hydration break partway through. While the Timbers couldn’t much penetrate the five-man backline, the Sounders looked indeed like a team playing its second match in four days.

Unlike the Toronto game, they appeared tentative when given a handful of opportunities. The biggest came in the 39th minute, when a ball went to Nouhou in space along the left flank near the top of the box. Rather than push the ball forward, Nouhou tried to unload a shot and only partially got it off.

The ball skimmed through the goal crease, but nobody from the Sounders could get to it in time for a redirection attempt.

Portland had a huge chance in the 59thminute when Valeri found himself in alone on Frei after a give-and-go. But Gustav Svensson made a sliding clearance of the ball at the last possible second just as Valeri tried to shoot.

At that point, the Sounders opted to take Nouhou out of the game and replace him with Jordan McCrary in an effort to create some attack. Instead, the Sounders spent much of the remainder of the game simply hanging on.

But they couldn’t completely get there.