The hours spent training set pieces paid off for the Sounders on Saturday.

Seattle profited off three to pull off a 3-2 comeback win against Cascadia rival Vancouver at BC Place. Sounders defender Yeimar Gomez Andrade had the game-winner in second-half stoppage time after Whitecaps defender Mathias Laborda was sent off for a dirty foul against Leo Chu.

“It felt great,” Sounders defender Jackson Ragen said of the win. “It’s been a frustrating last month or so where we’ve played pretty well but haven’t gotten the results that we’d like. Hopefully this can be a turning point for the second half of the season. We were dominant and it’s probably one of our best performances of the year.”

It was the 150th meeting between the sides that both established their clubs in 1974. Vancouver won the past two meetings, but Seattle stopped them from winning three in a row for the first time since the Sounders joined MLS in 2009. It was also the Sounders’ first win in Vancouver since 2018.

Seattle’s opening goal was the creation of assistant coach Andy Rose and drilled in training the past week. Sounders midfielder Nico Lodeiro floated a corner kick into the box in the 60th minute, Ragen using a header to pass to an unmarked Chu, as instructed. The latter used his calf to guide the ball into the back of the net to level the score at 1-1.

“A lot of times it’s the delivery,” Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said of why attempts might not have worked in past matches. “[Saturday], some of the tactics that we tried, the players were able to execute. Credit to Andy and credit to the players for making that happen.”

Missed assignments during a substitution helped Vancouver get a go-ahead goal in the 72nd minute. Whitecaps keeper Yohei Takaoka used a long goal kick that was headed by Brian White in the center of the field to Ryan Gauld behind Seattle’s defenders. Gauld easily took on Sounders keeper Stefan Cleveland on for the goal.

But Chu wasn’t done. The Sounders winger earned a free kick in the 76th minute, Ragen again heading his service in the box toward Chu. This time a little tap sent the ball across the line from the mouth of goal to equalize at 2-2.

The Brazilian, who was signed in 2021, has three goals and is tied with Lodeiro with eight assists this season.

“I’m very happy for Jackson,” Chu said of the defender getting two assists in the match. “We were prepared and it’s working, so I’m very happy for that.”

Cleveland prevented Vancouver a possible winner in the 82nd minute with an impressive save low to the ground.

Through 12 minutes to open the match, the Sounders (10-7-5) were simply trying to keep errors from turning into goals for Vancouver. Whitecaps midfielder Sebastian Berhalter had a clear path to a possible goal in the 18th minute when he drilled a right-footed shot at goal. Cleveland used a left-handed slap to redirect the ball over the cross bar.

Cleveland wasn’t as fortunate in the 24th minute. Whitecaps defender Ranko Veselinovic netted a header from inside the box off a free kick from Gauld.

Lodeiro committed the foul to give the Whitecaps good position for the set piece. Redemption was cleanly taking the corner and free kick to pocket the needed second-half goals.

Vancouver was more aggressive in the attack in the opening half. Seattle escaped a series of three attempts in the 34th minute, midfielder Albert Rusnak deflecting one shot at the goal post.

Seattle’s opportunities to level the score were scarce in the first half. Striker Raul Ruidiaz had a header expertly saved by Takaoka in the 37th minute and a possible sitter blocked in the 43rd. Lodeiro (17th minute) and midfielder Joao Paulo (42nd) also were denied on-goal attempts.

The Sounders argued to be awarded a penalty kick in the 43rd for a handball. The play was reviewed, and Berhalter was ruled to have tucked his arm in enough that the deflection center of goal wasn’t a violation.

Sounders defender Alex Roldan returned to his position at right back. He missed the team’s past three matches due to a call-up by El Salvador for the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Ragen also made a return. He served a one-game suspension for yellow-card accumulation last week.

Cleveland was in goal for Stefan Frei. The latter suffered a concussion at training last week and missed his first start since the 2022 season finale in October.

“[Cleveland] kept us in the game,” Schmetzer said. “His overall performance was very, very good. I can’t fault him on either goal.”

Vancouver coach Vanni Sartini made three lineup changes from the one that was shutout against Kansas City in their last outing. Berhalter replaced Cubas at center midfield due to injury. Whitecaps forward Levonte Johnson made his first start for Pedro Vite at left winger. White replaced Simon Becher at striker.

The Sounders remain on the road to face San Jose on Wednesday.