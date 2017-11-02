Follow here for live updates and analysis as the Sounders look to advance past the rival Whitecaps in the Western Conference semifinals at CenturyLink Field.

The Western Conference semifinals between Seattle and Vancouver moves to CenturyLink Field Thursday night after a nil-nil opening leg at B.C. Place on Sunday.

[ Using our mobile app? Switch to browser » ]

That result left the Sounders with a couple options to advance: 1) Win, or 2) Another shutout tie, which would force a shootout. Allow any Whitecaps goals, and the Sounders will have to win outright because of the MLS road-goals tiebreaker.

The Sounders finished with a draw in Vancouver, despite the absence of Clint Dempsey. The veteran attacker drew a red card in the regular-season finale, leaving him suspended for their playoff opener.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. PT at CenturyLink Field. Catch the match on FS1 or on the radio in English on 97.3 FM and in Spanish on 1360 AM.