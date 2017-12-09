Jozy Altidore's 67th-minute goal snapped the Sounders' MLS-record 713-minute postseason scoreless streak, and Toronto added another in stoppage time to avenge last year's MLS Cup.

TORONTO – This time around, Stefan Frei could not produce a second miracle off Jozy Altidore.

A year ago in this building, Frei’s iconic save off an Altidore header late in overtime helped lead the Sounders to an improbable first MLS Cup championship. But this time around, the Toronto FC striker got the better of Frei on a 67th-minute breakaway Saturday for the game’s opening, and eventually decisive, goal in a 2-0 defeat that ended the Sounders’ run as champions.

Altidore, later named this year’s MLS Cup MVP, electrified the crowd of 30,584 at BMO Field by taking a Sebastian Giovinco pass on the run that sent him in alone on Frei. The Sounders keeper raced out and slid feet first to his right at Altidore, hoping to cut down his angle.

But Altidore chipped the ball by him to his left, setting off a thunderous explosion by the fans as the ball bounded into the net. Prior to that goal, Frei had kept Toronto off the scoreboard for 183 minutes and counting in MLS Cup play dating to last year’s final.

Victor Vazquez added an insurance goal in the 94th minute, guiding home a rebound into an empty net after an initial Armando Cooper strike hit the goalpost.

From the opening whistle until Altidore’s goal, the hometown “Reds” blitzed the Sounders non-stop and never allowed them to collect themselves. Frei was forced into several spectacular saves, including one moments earlier off Giovinco that had the onetime Juventus star clasping his head in disbelief.

It looked at that point like the Sounders might again pull off the unlikely against a record-setting Toronto side looking more and more snakebit by the minute. But then Altidore, whose goal late in the second leg of the conference finals had sent the “Reds” through to the championship rematch, ended a Sounders shutout streak that had gone more than six matches dating back to Oct. 1.

Altidore had spent the week leading into the match answering questions about a sore ankle that had him limping badly before and after his conference finals game-winner against the Columbus Crew. But he didn’t seem slow as he outsprinted Joevin Jones for the Giovinco pass and avenged his miss from last year.

Toronto threw not only the kitchen sink, but a bunch of cups and plates as well, at the Sounders in the opening 45 minutes and still came up empty. And as was the case in last year’s final, it was Frei who kept having the final word.

Frei had to be alert in the opening minutes as both teams began with a wide-open sequence of rushes up and down the field. First, he made a diving stop to his right off Jonathan Osario and then, moments later, had to race out to his left to cut down the angle on an onrushing Giovinco.

Giovinco had managed to flick the ball past Frei, but it trickled just wide of the open goal past the far post.

About 30 minutes in, Frei got his body in front of a cannon blast by Marco Delgado from just outside the box. Then, with only minutes to go until halftime, he made a diving stop to his right off Victor Vazquez.

As if the home team wasn’t giving Frei enough fits, Jones nearly put the ball in his own net moments after the Vazquez save.

Jones had gotten the team’s first shot on target in two MLS Cups in the 30th minute, a rather harmless volley from distance. By halftime, the Sounders were being outshot 12-1 and outplayed badly in every significant statistical category.