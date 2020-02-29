The Sounders are monitoring public-health developments on the eve of their MLS opener due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The first fatality in the U.S. was recorded Friday in King County and more local cases were found Saturday.

The Sounders are scheduled to celebrate their 2019 MLS Cup win with a match against the Chicago Fire at CenturyLink Field on Sunday. Nearly 60,000 fans are expected to attend, the club already taking over parts of Pioneer Square with interactive fan attractions.

“Nothing is more important than public safety and the well-being of our fans at all Sounders FC events,” the Sounders said in a released statement. “Our club is maintaining real-time communication with regional health authorities and Major League Soccer, and (Sunday’s) MLS home-opener versus Chicago is scheduled to proceed as planned. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the immediate health risk to the United States public is low. Sounders FC is part of both a regional task force and Major League Soccer’s task force to monitor this developing situation. As matters evolve and more information becomes available, we will continue to provide relevant details to the public.”

CenturyLink Field installed additional hand sanitizer stations in key areas of the stadium and sanitary wipes will be available at all concession stand locations.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency Saturday in effort to contain the virus that first emerged in China in December. Coronavirus has infected more than 85,000 people globally and caused more than 2,900 deaths.

A reported 62 cases have been reported in the U.S.

(Anika Varty / The Seattle Times)