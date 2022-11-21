Nerves stretched all the way to the Armory at the Seattle Center.

The U.S. men’s national team made its return to the FIFA World Cup, facing Wales in their group-stage opener Monday in Qatar, and all the jitters from the eight-year absence seemed to fill the communal gathering space. About 600 people, many dressed in the USMNT’s red, white and blue or various player jerseys, took part in the watch party organized by the Sounders.

Tension broke when the USMNT scored in the opening half and cheers erupted when Washington natives defender DeAndre Yedlin (O’Dea High) and forward Jordan Morris (Mercer Island High) subbed on late. But most left the festive event disappointed at the eventual 1-1 draw.

Video: World Cup fans watch from Seattle as U.S. ties Wales 1-1

“I’m not a really outgoing person all the time, but when everybody was cheering for Jordan and I have the Jordan jersey on, I felt like it was a good time to stand up,” said Jeremy Los, 53, of Bellevue, who sported the same white USMNT kit as Morris on the massive television screen. It was the World Cup debut for Morris while Yedlin played in the 2014 tournament for the USMNT.

Wales, which made its first World Cup appearance since 1958, was awarded a penalty in the 82nd minute. Forward Gareth Bale powered the equalizer past USMNT keeper Matt Turner, silencing the crowd at the Armory.

But Los jumped to his feet at the sight of Morris. The Sounders star is known for his ability to punish defenders, and he scored a game-winner in the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

“For that game situation, he’s the type of player you want on the field cause he’s a good threat,” Los said. “He had one cross at the end there. Given England’s [6-2] win against Iran, [advancing] might come down to goal differential. We might have made it more difficult than it needed to be.”

The Sounders scheduled watch parties at the Armory for each of the USMNT’s group games. England is next at 11 a.m. PT Friday, and the Stars and Stripes face Iran on Nov. 29.

Ronan Mooney, 17, convinced his mother to allow him to skip school at Ballard High for Monday’s match, and Laura wasn’t the only lenient parent in the mixed crowd. Ronan stood out with his gladiator helmet accessorizing his U.S. flag printed attire.

“He’s legit obsessed,” said Laura, 54, of her son, who had the household up at 5 a.m. for the first World Cup matches of the day in Qatar. “He brought me a calendar and put all of the World Cup matches on there and said, ‘I’ve got to miss school for some of these.’ I met him halfway; he got today and maybe Friday.”

In addition to seeing the match, the Sounders kicked off the party with a disc jockey, offered face painting, had mascot Sammy wade through the event hall and midfielder Kelyn Rowe shared his expertise before the match.

Rowe said teammate Alex Roldan is sending dispatches from Qatar. The defender’s older brother, Cristian, was named to the USMNT roster. Sounders defenders Xavier Arreaga (Ecuador) and Nouhou (Cameroon) also earned World Cup spots.

Ecuador won its opener 2-0 against Qatar on Sunday, but Arreaga was an unused sub. Cameroon begins group-stage play at 2 a.m. PT Thursday against Switzerland.

“I didn’t think I’d be so anxious and nervous watching the game when it first started,” said Rowe, who wore his red USMNT hoodie that he dug out of storage from his 2017 Gold Cup call-up. “Everyone stands up when something almost happens and chanting U-S-A when we scored, it’s a cool atmosphere to have.”

Monday’s watch party was a teaser for events the SEA2026 bid committee would like to host when the World Cup heads to Seattle in four years. The U.S. will join Mexico and Canada as the largest footprint for the tournament since its debut in 1930.

The Sounders won’t have any control over ticket distribution, game allocation or nations it’ll host. But Maya Mendoza-Exstrom, a committee co-chair and Sounders executive, said recently the club is strongly advocating for their season-ticket holders to get preferential treatment for matches at Lumen Field.

That was all brothers Josh and Ryan Maresca needed to hear to sway them to get Sounders ticket packages. The California transplants have attended multiple USMNT matches in their home state and enjoyed watching the return to the world stage in a new environment at the Armory.

“It’s been a long time,” said Josh, 35, who was wearing a USMNT jersey from the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. “Seattle is such a soccer city that we were really hoping for something like this — to be able to be at a watch party, be with fans and enjoy the moment. It’s an interesting World Cup for everybody, but what we love about it is the passion from everybody and feeding off the energy in the room. The more ecstatic USA fans that you have, that just makes the entire experience that much better.”

Tim Weah’s goal in the 36th minute for the USMNT did bring its own perk despite the draw — free burritos from Chipotle.

“We need more goals!” said a playful CJ Davis, 27, of Seattle. “I’m excited to support and hope they make it out of this group stage.”