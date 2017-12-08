Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer watched from a distance Friday as Román Torres recreated his MLS Cup glory from a year ago.

TORONTO — Román Torres had the perfect way to keep the Sounders light and loose as they took the field for their final workout Friday morning ahead of Saturday’s MLS Cup final.

Torres led the team on a warm­up jog around the stadium, but headed toward the net at BMO Field where he scored the title-clinching goal in the penalty-kicks round against Toronto FC in last year’s game. From there, he proceeded to recreate his winning kick and celebration, to howls of laughter.

“I think he just kind of did that on his own,’’ Sounders forward Will Bruin said. “It was kind of a joke with our trainer who warms us up. We give him a lot of (grief) because he warms us for so long, so we just had Román take us around and I guess he did that.’’

Torres has had quite the year since his cup-winner, scoring the late goal in a September qualifier that pushed Panama through to its first World Cup and made him a national hero in his homeland.

“It was very motivating for me, winning the MLS Cup last year,’’ Torres said through an interpreter.

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer watched from a distance Friday as Torres recreated his MLS Cup glory from a year ago.

“It’s just Román being Román,’’ Schmetzer said. “The guys are tired of training, right? It’s the last training day, so we wanted today to be light and fun. He picks up on the vibe that the coaches give.’’

Feeling the pressure

The Toronto and Canadian national media types gathered here for Saturday’s game have spent the past 24 hours remarking on just how much looser the Sounders seem to be than their Toronto FC counterparts. It began at Thursday’s news conferences by the two sides, when Schmetzer began cracking jokes on the podium. Even the normally stoic Clint Dempsey made the room laugh when replying to a question about what drives Schmetzer as a coach.

“He knows after we win he can go home and drink a glass of wine with his missus,’’ Dempsey deadpanned in his native Texas slang.

Contrasted with the uptight and at-times uncomfortable Toronto conference, with tight-as-usual coach Greg Vanney and standoffish Jozy Altidore setting the tone, the Sounders appear to be a carefree, freewheeling bunch marching to their own beat. That’s led to speculation Toronto FC is feeling the pressure of trying to avoid losing the final at home in consecutive years.

But Schmetzer insisted Friday that, despite appearances, there is still pressure on both teams.

“Every professional sports team in a final, there is some level of pressure,’’ Schmetzer said. “Now you guys can … debate that all you want. But my players will be feeling butterflies when the referee blows the whistle.’’

Healthy Morris may not play

It’s a testament to how deep the Sounders roster is that forward Jordan Morris might not even see the field Saturday despite being healthy. The U.S. men’s national team star and former MLS Rookie Of the Year saw limited playing time in the second leg of the Western Conference final against Houston after a nearly three-month absence with a strained hamstring.

“Obviously, over the last three months I wanted to be out there helping the team,’’ Morris said. “That was the toughest part, watching the games and just wishing you were playing.’’

And from what his coach was saying, Morris might have to wait until next year to get on the field again.

“Jordan’s participation in the match will be dictated by what happens in the game,’’ Schmetzer said. “He may not play.”

Schmetzer went on to say he’d love to get Morris on the field, but only if it helps the team.

“It could be that we get up a goal and try to close things out,’’ he said. “You never know. I would never promise any player playing time. It’s always what they deserve, what they earn and also what the game dictates. I’m not going to make a sub unless the game needs a sub.’’

Going for three

Sounders defender Chad Marshall will be playing for his third MLS Cup title, having won with Columbus in 2008 and then again last year. Marshall said the feeling heading into that 2008 final against the New York Red Bulls was markedly different than today’s affairs.

“When we won in Columbus in 2008, it was at a neutral site … it kind of makes for a different game,’’ Marshall said. “Since neither team is at home, no one feels like they need to be the aggressor, everyone can play their own style.

“Coming here (to Toronto), it’s their field, they’re at home. So we’ve got to treat it like an away game. So we are going to be solid defensively and make sure we’re that way so we don’t get spread out.’’