Roman Torres promised a different player when he returned from MLS suspension.

No one expected that to mean a goal-scorer.

The Sounders FC defender chopped his long dreads last week and sported a new fade Sunday as he made his first start since July, serving a 10-game suspension for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy. A haircut that seemed to clear the way for a header in the opening half against Minnesota United FC that proved to be a game-winner at CenturyLink Field.

The play — Torres’ first score in five MLS seasons, all as a Sounder — clinched second-place in Western Conference standings for Seattle (16-10-8). The position grants Seattle home-field advantage through the conference semifinals and sets up a first-round matchup against FC Dallas at CenturyLink Field.

Minnesota and Seattle were level record-wise entering the match, the United getting the tiebreaker by way of goal-differential. But the visitors didn’t bunker their defense in hopes of sneaking out with a draw.

The Loons played freely, Seattle opening the match dominating possession of the ball at 71% through the 15th minute. The Sounders had 10 shots on goal overall in the first half.

Seattle midfielder Joevin Jones set up the sole score. He boomed a left-footed cross to Torres, who sat behind Minnesota’s defense at the far post. Torres connected with the pass with a running header to his left, skimming the ball past Loons keeper Vito Mannone.

While Torres hasn’t scored for Seattle, he’s not new to scoring in big moments. The Panamanian scored a game-winner against Costa Rica to send his country to its first FIFA World Cup appearance in 2018. Torres has a tattoo of the historic score on his leg. Sunday’s likely won’t join it, but it is significant.

Seattle drew a crowd of 47,297 for its season finale and expects the same when the postseason begins Oct. 19. The delay is due to a FIFA window that runs Monday through Oct. 15. The Sounders had eight players called up in Jordan Morris (U.S.), Christian Roldan (U.S.), Xavier Arreaga (Ecuador), Jordy Delem (Martinique), Brad Smith (Australia), Gustav Svensson (Sweden), Jones (Trinidad and Tobago), and Torres.

Minnesota, which will make the franchise’s first postseason appearance as the No. 4 seed, had one shot on goal in the match. Forward Darwin Quintero had an attempt in the 54th minute that Sounders keeper Stefan Frei cradled for a save.

The United were amped prior to the game as their captain Ozzie Alonso was honored by the Sounders. He signed with Minnesota in January after a decorated 10-year career with Seattle, helping the club win the 2016 MLS Cup.

Sounders captain Nico Lodeiro returned to the lineup after missing the previous two matches due to a lower back injury. Seattle was without Arreaga, who served a one-game suspension for being shown two yellow cards in the win against San Jose last week.