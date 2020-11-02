Well, it is 2020, right?

Caledonian Thistle’s plan to replace human camera operators with robot cameras — supposedly armed with “artificial intelligence ball-tracking technology” — during its Scottish league matches hit an embarrassing glitch when the cameras kept zeroing in on a bald linesman’s skull instead of the soccer ball.

Fans watching on TV missed out on Thistle’s only goal in a 1-1 draw because of it, the London Daily Mail reported.

Headlines

• At TheOnion.com: “Mike McCarthy dismisses talk of locker-room turmoil after Cowboys burn Mike McCarthy effigy on field.”

• At Fark.com: “Chicago White Sox name Tony La Russa their new manager. This is a repeat from 1979.”

Tackled for a big loss

And you thought you had a bad Monday?

St. Louis insurance agent Rob Huntze had a $1 million fantasy football payday from DraftKings reduced to $3,078.94 when scorers changed a 3-yard sack of Rams QB Jared Goff to a mere running play 30 minutes later, taking points away from his Bears defense and dropping him from first place into a tie for sixth among 176,470 entries.

Joint venture

Ex-Sonics star Shawn Kemp and two partners are opening a retail marijuana shop, Shawn Kemp’s Cannabis, in Seattle.

No word on whether Pick & Roll will be among the offerings.

Was Wes Welker riding?

A Thoroughbred named Belichick won the $400,000 Breeders Stakes, the final leg of the Canadian Triple Crown, at Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto.

In keeping with the theme, Belichick’s jockey wore sleeveless silks.

Pass the Cracker Jack

“Take Me Out To The Ballgame,” updated Justin Turner version: “For it’s 1, 2, 3 tests you’re out …”

Sports quiz

The biggest sports relationship on the rocks in 2020 is destined to be:

a) Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari

b) Le’Veon Bell and the Jets

c) Nebraska and the Big Ten

The old ballgame

Hall of Famer Tony La Russa, 76, became just the third 75-or-older manager in MLB history when the White Sox hired him last week.

Hey, it was either that or a cardboard cutout of Connie Mack.

A lot for a little

A bettor plunked down $8,600 on No. 1 Clemson — at minus-1,000 odds — to beat Syracuse and collected $8.60 from FanDuel for his troubles.

That’s like shelling out for the Kobe beef and Maine lobster just to get the after-dinner mint.

Forget Ghostbusters

Former tennis champ Boris Becker is facing 28 charges of hiding his sports baubles — including two Wimbledon trophies and an Olympic gold medal — so they can’t be sold to help remedy his 2017 bankruptcy filing.

“Need some memorabilia back? That’s right up my alley,” volunteered O.J.

Nerd alert

Six Super Bowl trophies, so what?

With 30.7 fantasy-football points against the Giants on Monday night, ESPN’s Tristan Cockcroft reports, Bucs QB Tom Brady can capture an even bigger prize — surpassing 49ers legend Jerry Rice to become the all-time leading scorer under fantasy’s points-per-reception format.

Talking the talk

• Rams punter Johnny Hekker, to AP, after star teammate Aaron Donald lauded Hekker’s work during Monday’s win over the Bears: “It’s just great to know that Aaron Donald knows my name sometimes.”

• Casey Pratt of San Francisco’s KGO-TV, via Twitter: “If the 49ers stopped doing so many MRIs and X-rays, they wouldn’t have all these injuries.”

• Musician Mark Hoppus, via Twitter, on last Sunday’s amazing rundown of Budda Baker: “If DK Metcalf and I are being chased by a bear, I hope he says something nice about me at my funeral.”

Masters and Johnson

ESPN’s “College GameDay” will broadcast live from Augusta National on Nov. 14 during the rescheduled Masters.

There won’t be a dry eye in sight when Lee Corso puts on that giant Dustin Johnson head.

Quote marks

• Tim Hunter of Everett’s KRKO Radio, on Dodgers 3B Justin Turner learning midway through Game 6 that he’d tested positive for COVID-19: “Then again, there are those who suggest the Houston Astros knew before he did.”

• Former Anchorage Daily News desker Roy Neese, via Facebook, with a weather update from Hobbs, New Mexico: “Putting out an APB for the Zamboni driver who did my street, driveway and patio.”

• RJ Currie of SportsDeke.com, after L.A. won the World Series: “The final score wasn’t close: Dodgers $107.9 million; Rays $28.3 million.”

• Bob Molinaro in the Norfolk Virginian-Pilot, on the NFL rookie-of-the-year buzz for Bengals QB Joe Burrow: “While the guy who beat him out at Ohio State is a missing person. Can we get a search party to find Dwayne Haskins?”

Well-rested

Look at the bright side of Blake Snell’s premature exit from Game 6, Rays fans: When he pitches the 2021 season opener next April 1, he’ll be working on 156 days’ rest — not to mention 2 or 3 bonus innings of nonwear and tear.

Off Wisconsin

Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz tested positive for COVID-19, sidelining him by Big Ten protocol for 21 days.

Who could’ve guessed that the “three” in three-and-out meant weeks?

Quote, end quote

• ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel, to Dodger guests Clayton Kershaw and Cody Bellinger: “Easier to win the World Series when the other team wasn’t cheating?”

• Blogger Chad Picasner, on the Cardinals’ Bob Gibson going 22-9 with a 1.12 ERA and 23 complete games in 1968: “If (the Rays’) Kevin Cash was his manager that year, he would have completed none, and probably wouldn’t have won 22 games, either.”

• B.C. blogger Gregg Drinnan, on Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy: “Every time Fox-TV’s cameras showed Gundy, his facemask was serving as a chin diaper. Hey, Mike, why even bother?”

• Nick Canepa of the San Diego Union-Tribune, perplexed after Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. failed to win a Gold Glove: “Luis Aparicio probably got votes.”