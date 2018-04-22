Osvaldo Alonso's return to a starting defensive midfield role means Cristian Roldan can be pushed up to the attacking triangle alongside his younger brother, Alex, as the Sounders seek their first home win Sunday against Minnesota United FC

Osvaldo Alonso returning from injury to a starting role on Sunday should do more than help the winless team out defensively.

Alonso’s first start of the season, paired with Gustav Svensson in the defensive midfield, will allow Cristian Roldan to bump a spot higher up into the attacking third. He’ll be in the middle paired there alongside his younger brother, Alex, on the left wing and Nicolas Lodeiro on the right. The Roldans last weekend combined on a late goal — one of only two scored all season by the Sounders — and the hope is, they’ll help the team find the back of the net for the first time at home in MLS play this year.

Once again, highly touted targeted allocation money signing Magnus Wolff Eikrem is riding the bench to start the game.

Clint Dempsey returns from suspension and starts off on the ench, having not played a competitive match in nearly a month. Victor Rodriguez hasn’t played all season due to a knee injury, but is also among the 18 players dressed and could see second half duty.

The Sounders are 0-3-1 and desperately could use a first win here against an improved second-year Minnesota United FC franchise. The schedule for the Sounders get decidedly tougher from here.

SOUNDERS (0-3-1)

GK Stefan Frei

LB Nouhou

CB Roman Torres

CB Chad Marhsall

MF Gustav Svensson

MF Osvaldo Alonso

MF Alex Roldan

MF Cristian Roldan

MF Nicolas Lodeiro

FW Will Bruin