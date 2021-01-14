Chris Henderson, the Sounders FC vice president of soccer and sporting director, is leaving the club for a similar position with Inter Miami CF, according to multiple reports.

The Sounders didn’t offer comment but those close to the matter anticipate an official announcement within the week. The Washington Post was first to report the news.

Several reports intimate the lateral move is linked to Henderson’s daughter, a talented soccer player, transferring from Louisville to the University of Central Florida. But what makes Henderson an asset to any Major League Soccer staff is his constant globe-trotting to find standout players, like he did with the Sounders pre-pandemic.

Henderson was hired by Seattle in 2008 and was instrumental in the signings of Nico Lodeiro (Uruguay), Raul Ruidiaz (Peru), Joao Paulo (Brazil), and Yeimar (Colombia). The players helped the club advance to its fourth MLS Cup final in its past five years, losing to the Columbus Crew SC in December 2020. With Henderson working closely with Sounders general manager Garth Lagerwey, the club has won two MLS Cups.

Born in Edmonds, Henderson is regarded as the best soccer player the state of Washington has developed. He starred at Cascade High where he was named the 1989 Gatorade National Player of the Year. Henderson played for the U.S. national team and is a MLS original (1996-2006), coincidentally making a stop with the Miami Fusion in 2001.

Henderson co-owns the MLS single-game assist record (four assists for Kansas City in 1999) and his 80 regular-season assists is 10th all-time. He finished his career with 51 goals.

According to The Miami Herald, Henderson was a finalist for the Inter Miami spot in 2018. Paul McDonough was named to the position. The club played its debut season last year, finishing the truncated schedule at 7-13-3 for 10th place in the Eastern Conference.

Herons coach and manager Diego Alonso along with McDonough stepped down after the season.