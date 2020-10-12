Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz has tested positive for COVID-19 with three other members of the Peru national team, ESPN’s Diego Montalvan reported Monday.

Ruidiaz, who is on international duty with Peru, did not board the team’s bus for practice Monday as he awaited the results of a second test, according to a report by Franco Panizo of SBI Soccer.

Ruidiaz last played for the Sounders on Oct. 3, left Seattle last week and has been with Peru since at least Oct. 7. He played 74 minutes in Peru’s 2-2 draw with Paraguay in a World Cup qualifying match Thursday. Peru is scheduled for a match against Brazil on Tuesday.

Ruidiaz was scheduled to return to Seattle following Peru’s match with Brazil. He would be required to quarantine for 10 days after traveling back to Seattle.

The Sounders did not immediately respond for comment Monday.

ESPN confirm that Raul Ruidiaz is one of the players that tested positive for Covid within the Peruvian national team.#ArribaPerú #Sounders pic.twitter.com/QacH0S7Qgb — Diego Montalvan (@DMontalvan) October 12, 2020

Ruidiaz leads the first-place Sounders with nine goals in 13 games this season, including a goal in his most recent match with the team — a 3-1 win over Vancouver.

Meanwhile, the Sounders are scheduled to host a team also hit by the coronavirus: the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday night at CenturyLink Field. The status of the match was unclear Sunday night after the Sounders’ loss at Los Angeles FC.

“We obviously are aware of the situation,” Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer told reporters during a video conference call. “We’ll tackle that when we’re back in Seattle.”

The Rapids’ past four matches have been postponed, including Saturday against the Los Angeles Galaxy, because of positive COVID-19 tests. A total of five Rapids players and 13 staffers have tested positive for the virus since Sept. 23. The team also hasn’t trained since Oct. 5.