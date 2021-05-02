This time the looks and attempts found the back of the net for the Sounders.

Raul Ruidiaz scored a brace to help the Sounders collect a 3-0 win against the Los Angeles Galaxy at Lumen Field on Sunday. They leapfrogged L.A. for the lead in the Western Conference.

Much like on the road against Los Angeles FC last week, the Sounders created a lot of good looks in the opening half. Yet on Sunday, the Sounders outshot the Galaxy 6-2, scoring twice before the 25-minute mark. The club finished in a 1-1 draw against LAFC.

Sounders defender Brad Smith kicked things off by chasing down a pass from forward Will Bruin to swipe a left-footed cross to Ruidiaz in the box. The striker raised his right leg to meet the ball and knock it down past Galaxy keeper Jonathan Bond for the score in the 20th minute.

Three minutes later, multiple Sounders players had touches on the ball before Smith rushed to a Bond deflection and tapped it in for a goal in the 23rd minute.

Ruidiaz slammed the door shut on the Galaxy with the brace in second-half stoppage time.

Due to safety precautions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sounders (2-0-1) only seated 7,148 people for the match. But those supporting the Rave Green unleashed cheers for the goals that made it seem like the standard 40,000 people were in attendance.

L.A. put pressure on the Sounders defense for the remainder of the first half, heading into the break nearly even in shots (6-5). Seattle’s back line and keeper Stefan Frei were able to keep the Galaxy out of the net.

In the second half, Galaxy forward Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez had a clean look at scoring in the 52nd minute. Smart defending by Nouhou helped send the ball wide of the goal. Chicharito dropped to his knees in disbelief in the keeper’s box, also looking for a foul on the play.

Hernandez entered the match as MLS’s back-to-back player-of-the-week winner. He totaled five goals in L.A.’s opening two wins and only needed a brace against Seattle to break the league’s record for most scores to open a season. Chicago Fire FC forward Ante Razov scored six times in his first three games in 1999.

But a lineup change in the back helped the Rave Green shut down Chicharito. Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer subbed Yeimar Gomez Andrade in for Xavier Arreaga, having the former play on the right side.

Yeimar, Shane O’Neill and Nouhou met most scoring threats and potential counterattacks.

First-year Galaxy coach Greg Vanney has revived the club, but Sunday’s loss was familiar. The last time Vanney coached against Schmetzer, it was the 2019 MLS Cup at Lumen Field. The Reds lost 3-1. The sides didn’t face each other during the league’s truncated 2020 season where opponents were regionalized.

The Sounders have a five-game unbeaten streak against the Galaxy (2-1-0).

Schmetzer made two changes overall to the starting lineup. Midfielder Josh Atencio, a homegrown player from Bellevue, suffered a quad injury in training Saturday and didn’t get what the coached called an “earned start.” Kelyn Rowe, a free-agent pickup who starred at Federal Way High, received the nod.

Nico Lodeiro (quad), Fredy Montero (hamstring) and Jimmy Medranda (quad) returned from their injuries and were listed as substitutes. Lodeiro was Schmetzer’s first sub, entering the match for Bruin in the 66th minute.

It’s the first time since Lodeiro was signed in 2016 that he’s entered an MLS match as a substitute.

The Sounders travel for the Cascadia derby against Portland next week. The matinee matchup at Providence Park will air nationally on ABC.