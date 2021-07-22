Exuberant chaos engulfed Q2 Stadium on Thursday.

The home of MLS expansion side Austin FC featured a rowdy crowd bathed in green lighting still shaping how they want to support their Verde and Black. The opponent was the Sounders FC, dressed in Rave Green with the most inexperienced starting lineup in club history.

It was the seasoned foot of Raul Ruidiaz that sent the Sounders home with a 1-0 win. Seattle keeper Spencer Richey totaled three saves for the shutout; Austin unable to score in eight of its past 10 matches.

Ruidiaz substituted into the match in the 54th minute and crafted his score in the 67th. He collected an Austin deflection and beamed a 40-yard shot at goal that dropped behind keeper Brad Stuver into the goal.

Ruidiaz, who turns 31 Sunday, mimicked flying around the edges of the field with a fleet of teenagers trailing the striker, joining in on the celebration. The goal was Ruidiaz’s 11th of the season for the MLS lead.

Austin appeared to have the equalizer in the 79th minute, but defender Julio Cascante was caught offside.

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer started a youthful lineup due to missing 10 first-choice players. Center back Xavier Arreaga served a one-game suspension Thursday for yellow-card accumulation while midfielders Cristian and Alex Roldan are serving an international call-up to compete in the CONCACAF Gold Cup. The Sounders have seven injured players.

The absences put five teenagers in Seattle’s starting XI. The average age of 22 years and 159 days is the second-youngest to start a MLS match in the league’s 26-year history. Dallas FC (2019) and the New York Red Bulls (twice in 2005) each started four teenagers at one point.

Seattle’s bench was just as inexperienced with teenagers Juan Alvarez (16) and Alex Villanueva (19) selected. The duo joined forward Samuel Adeniran (22) and Obed Vargas (15) as call-ups from USL side Tacoma Defiance, signing short-term contracts. Vargas started on the left wing to become the third-youngest player in league history to either start or appear in a match.

The players were brazen in their performance from the first whistle. Right-winger Reed Baker-Whiting, who’s 16, made smart tackles and had a nice, right-footed attempt that was saved in the 32nd minute.

Adeniran, a Houston native, demanded attention up top in replacing Ruidiaz. The former had solid runs and a good, left-footed shot on goal in the 36th minute that was wide left.

Austin played without seven of its first-choice players, adding to the chaotic undertone to the match. But it was often the fresh-faced Sounders who came up with the goal-saving defensive moves like tackles from Josh Atencio, the 19-year-old replacing Arreaga on the back line.

Schmetzer, whose club suffered its first loss of the season Sunday, began substituting his veterans into the match in the 54th minute.

Seattle (9-1-5) regained the league’s Supporters’ Shield lead. Austin, which managed a draw against the Sounders at Lumen Field in May, dropped to 3-7-4.