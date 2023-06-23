Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz left the team in order to attend the funeral services of his father. Raul Alberto Ruidiaz Chuica died Tuesday of undisclosed causes.

Ruidiaz started and played 87 minutes in a 1-0 loss to Los Angeles FC at BMO Stadium on Wednesday. Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer told media after training Friday that Ruidiaz did know of his father’s death at the time.

The Peruvian international posted Friday via his Instagram stories images of a bouquet of flowers with a card that read, in part, “Sounders family,” as translated from Spanish. Ruidiaz’s caption read, “I hope you forgive me, I forgive you, old outlaw.”

Ruidiaz, who’s bagged four goals this season, is unavailable for Seattle’s match against Orlando City SC at Lumen Field on Saturday. Schmetzer noted the striker likely wouldn’t have played because he’s on a minutes restriction due to chronic hamstring injuries. Ruidiaz hasn’t played a full match since the team’s FIFA men’s Club World Cup loss in Morocco in February.

“We expect him back on Monday or Tuesday, after he takes care of his family,” Schmetzer said of Ruidiaz’s timetable. Brazilian forward Heber will likely start Saturday. “It’s not easy, so we respect his privacy and that’s all I’m going to say on that. It’s a sad situation, he’s [the father] gone too early.”

The details:

Sounders (8-7-4) vs. Lions (7-5-6)

Time/place: 7:30 p.m. at Lumen Field, Seattle

TV: Apple TV+ (no subscription needed)

Radio: KJR-AM (950) and in Spanish on El Rey 1360 AM

Series history: Seattle leads the all-time series 4-1-1 since 2015.

The story lines:

A little payback

Sporting Kansas City formally eliminated the Sounders from the postseason last year — a first in the club’s 14-year history — but it was Orlando’s comeback win in August that foreshadowed the inevitable. The Sounders were up 2-0 at Exploria Stadium before conceding three goals, the game-winner in second-half stoppage time, to give the Lions their franchise-first victory against them.

Seattle struggled to close out games last year and appeared to move past that to open this season, but the Sounders are on a four-game winless streak.

Baker is cooking

The Sounders will again be without their first-choice right flank in brothers Cristian (U.S.) and Alex Roldan (El Salvador) due to the CONCACAF Gold Cup tournament that starts Saturday. Schmetzer said he’s going to try to build some consistency and start homegrown defender Cody Baker at right fullback.

The 19-year-old played well Wednesday in helping to hold MLS-leading scorer Denis Bouanga quiet and has shown versatility in also being used at left back earlier this season. Baker has started five of his eight MLS appearances and was subbed off twice.

Quotable

“Put your head down and work hard cause that’s the only way you get out of it,” Sounders keeper Stefan Frei said of his message to teammates to get back in the win column.