Opponents know Sounders FC All-Star Raul Ruidiaz doesn’t need much space in order to score.

In what was described as sweltering Texas heat, Ruidiaz showed he doesn’t need much time either.

The Peruvian played the role of super-substitution with club captain Nico Lodeiro, entering the match at FC Dallas in the 63rd minute. Twenty seconds after stepping on the field, Lodeiro sent a left-footed grounder to Ruidiaz, who was up high in the box.

Ruidiaz sent a left-footed shot at goal that was blocked by Dallas defender Nkosi Tafari. But Ruidiaz collected the rebound and sent a right-footed shot at goal that ricochet off the cross bar and post into the net.

Dallas increased its offensive pressure late in search of the equalizer. Not enough to prevent Seattle’s 1-0 win at Toyota Stadium. Ruidiaz has a MLS-leading 14 goals this season.

The Sounders ended a 10-match, all-time winless streak against Dallas on the road. Seattle’s last win at Toyota Stadium was in April 2014.

Seattle also avenged a draw against Dallas at Lumen Field earlier this month. The Sounders conceded a goal in second-half stoppage time for a 1-1 result.

Temperatures exceeded 80 degrees on the field for the night match. Both sides appeared sluggish to start.

Jimmy Medranda provided the Sounders with a solid chance to score in 32nd minute. A Dallas foul set up a free kick where Medranda’s attempt brushed outside the post.

Kelyn Rowe closed the opening half with an attempt inside the keeper’s box that should’ve been a score. His header arced over the mouth of goal.

Shane O’Neill had two tackles and a deflection in the box to help Sounders keeper Spencer Richey protect goal. Richey, who made his second start of the season, had one save in the first half.

Rowe nearly made amends in the 52nd minute with a nice through ball to forward Will Bruin. The latter was a hair offside as he advanced for the score. Seattle was in the midst of celebrating when the flag went up and disallowed the goal.

Bruin started up top in place of Ruidiaz. In Sunday’s derby win against the Portland Timbers, Ruidiaz had the go-ahead score and a brace in Seattle’s 6-2 win.

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer made seven changes overall to the starting lineup used the past two matches, including the win against Tigres UANL. Among the midweek adjustments were replacing left wingback Brad Smith with Nicolas Benezet. The Frenchman scored his first goal as a Sounder in the win Sunday.

The start against Dallas is also Benezet’s first overall since July 17 with the Colorado. The Rapids sent Benezet to the Sounders at the close of the transfer window earlier this month.

In the middle of the pitch was the youngest duo of the season in teenaged midfielders Josh Atencio (19) and Danny Leyva (18). But the pair are among the most utilized this season.

Atencio, who’s from Bellevue, has made eight starts, logging 734 minutes. Wednesday was Leyva’s sixth start of the year, totaling 601 minutes this season.

Seattle (11-3-6) concludes its road trip with a MLS Cup rematch against the Columbus Crew on Saturday. It will be the Sounders’ first match at the Crew’s new, 20,000-seat Lower.com Field.