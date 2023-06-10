Precipitation was in the forecast this weekend and 3,000-miles from home, the Sounders made it rain. Too bad the defense was equally leaky.

Raul Ruidiaz and Cristian Roldan dusted off their starting spots after two months dealing with injuries. Both were able to awe Charlotte FC fans in the club’s debut at Bank of America Stadium, but Crown forward Patrick Agyemang, who subbed on in the 75th minute, had the leveler in the 89th for a 3-3 draw.

Ruidiaz thought he had the walk-off game-winner in the 70th minute, the striker outstretched his arms like an airplane and playfully flew to the bench as he was replaced by forward Heber with the Sounders up 3-2.

The Sounders (8-6-4) entered the match having scored one goal in their previous four matches. The club hadn’t had a multi-goal match since Ruidiaz and Roldan last started together in a home win against St. Louis City on April 8.

Both helped to quickly test Charlotte keeper Kristijan Kahlina in the 3rd minute.

Roldan broke the seal in the 11th minute, tapping down a long ball from defender Jackson Ragen at the top of the box. Roldan used a few quick steps to collect the ball and shoot it past Kahlina.

Charlotte (6-8-4) leveled the match with an equally impressive goal. Forward Karol Swiderski used a high kick and delicate tap with the insole of his foot at the end line to keep the ball in play, angling the second touch to teammate Jaylin Lindsey for a right-footed shot into goal from inside the keeper’s box.

Sounders veteran Yeimar Gomez Andrade thought Swiderski was out-of-bounds and stopped defending the play. Keeper Stefan Frei wasn’t in position to prevent the score in the 17th minute.

Ruidiaz was fancier with his opening goal. Sounders midfielder Albert Rusnak had the hustle play to get the ball to Leo Chu on the left wing, who passed it backward to Ruidiaz outside the box. The striker spun around Charlotte midfielder Ashley Westwood and beamed the go-ahead goal into the back of the net in the 36th minute.

After celebrating with teammates, Ruidiaz motioned for massage therapist Jake Bronowski, athletic trainer Hilary Obert, and equipment manager Mitchell Carnefix to join him for a celebratory hug on the field. Ruidiaz has dealt with hamstring injuries throughout the season and is on a modified program in effort to keep him healthy the remainder of the season.

The sides entered the break with Seattle up 2-1.

Westwood had a stunner from a foot outside the box in the 53rd minute that sent majority of the 31,563 in attendance into a frenzy. But the leveler was just the beginning of the second-half goals.

Ruidiaz’s brace was a skilled shot at the back post. Sounders midfielder Joao Paulo had the cross into the box the Roldan used to set up the play. Ruidiaz has four goals this season.

For the lineup, Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer was only one first-choice player short of full strength. Nico Lodeiro was unavailable due to an adductor injury, Rusnak moved up a line to fill the void, his natural position, and Joao Paulo played alongside Obed Vargas. The latter played his first match since international duty with the U.S. men’s youth U-20 national team.