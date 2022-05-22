Adjustments at halftime are supposed to result in better performances when play resumes. The Sounders looked like a completely different team Sunday.

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer instead tried an in-game swap, pulling defender Yeimar Gomez Andrade shortly after the break, but it didn’t stop the confusing decisions that led to a 1-0 loss at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.

The Rapids (6-5-3) extended their home unbeaten streak to 23 games. The mark ties the Los Angeles Galaxy (2014-15) for fourth longest in MLS history.

The Sounders (4-7-1) had multiple chances for an equalizer. But forward Jordan Morris’ choice to softly chip a shot past Rapids keeper William Yarbrough, who was off his line, was blocked by defender Lalas Abubakar deep in the box.

Sounders striker Raul Ruidiaz was clipped millimeters inside the box in the 66th minute and contested the no-call. VAR ruled in the 68th minute that there wasn’t a foul, denying a possible penalty kick.

Ruidiaz had a left-footed swipe in the 89th minute that Yarbrough saved. In second-half stoppage time, his free kick attempt mashed into the wall and his rebound shot was blocked.

Yeimar was shown a yellow card in the 46th minute for a bad foul. The play was followed up with Colorado getting a goal kick past Seattle’s midfield, forward Michael Barrios controlling his dribble until getting a pass to forward Diego Rubio, whose initial shot was blocked by keeper Stefan Frei.

But the ball deflected off Yeimar, Rapids forward Jonathan Lewis tapping in the ball at the goal line for the score in the 50th minute. The Sounders wanted the goal waived off because replays showed center back Jackson Ragen getting fouled in an aerial duel. Referee Timothy Ford didn’t review the play.

Yeimar was subbed off for winger Leo Chu in the 58th minute, Schmetzer stating the change was in effort to generate better quality in scoring positions.

Schmetzer switched starting formations due to the one-game suspension of Alex Roldan. The defender was sent off late in the win against Houston on Wednesday due two yellow cards, ending the team’s 49-game streak without the disciplinary action in league play.

Versatile midfielder Kelyn Rowe started in place of Roldan as a right wingback. Jackson Ragen (health and safety protocols) returned to start with Xavier Arreaga and Yeimar as a three-center back look. The formation resulted in a lot of success for Seattle last year.

Sounders midfielder Nico Lodeiro didn’t make the trip in order to witness the birth of his third child, a daughter named Ignacia. In the changed formation, Obed Vargas, who was suspended for the last match due to yellow card accumulation, started in the middle alongside Albert Rusnak.

Colorado was without three key players for Sunday’s match in forward Gyasi Zardes (hamstring) and defenders Auston Trusty (suspension) and Lucas Esteves (suspension). Zardes has tallied a goal and assist this season. Esteves has three assists and one goal.

The Sounders host MLS expansion side Charlotte FC on May 29 at Lumen Field. CLTFC is above the playoff line in the Eastern Conference but winless (0-5-1) on the road.