Debate after the meltdown Saturday might focus on a silly rule regarding getting a yellow card for removing your shirt to celebrate a goal.

But the question is how did the Sounders allow Dairan Asprilla to, again, spark his Portland Timbers team? The midfielder’s header in the 67th minute — his first touch since subbing on in the same minute — helped propel an unlikely comeback.

Instead of getting their first Cascadia derby victory at Lumen Field since 2017, the Sounders were stuck with a 2-2 draw.

“We had it in our hands,” said Sounders defender Alex Roldan, whose team still moved a point ahead of Los Angeles FC for second in Western Conference standings. “We go down a guy and it’s downhill from there.”

Seattle played a man down the final 37 minutes. Leo Chu was shown a second yellow in the 53rd minute for a bad foul. The first yellow was for excessive celebration after scoring a goal in the 30th minute and ripping his shirt off — an automatic booking no matter how many people globally don’t like it.

“We’re going to move past it,” Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said, adding that he felt the second yellow was a “soft” foul and that the ejection was addressed before the entire team after the match.

Advertising

“It’s unfortunate because in the 53rd minute we were thinking about taking him off,” Schmetzer continued. “I normally don’t make subs that early in the second half. He and I have to build that trust. We talked about it and we’ll get better.”

With the Sounders disheveled, Portland midfielder Evander had the beautiful equalizer from outside the box in the 70th minute.

“Survival,” Schmetzer said of his tactics at that point in the match.

The Sounders had a lead at Providence Park in April when Asprilla used a bicycle kick to score a goal that broke the Sounders in the 71st minute. Portland won the match 4-1.

Saturday’s draw was just as disappointing.

“Some of the intensity was gone when we were down a guy,” Roldan said. “But we can’t have these excuses. When we go down a guy it should be the same thing. It should be going out there and playing up to our potential for each other, still making tackles. It just wasn’t there.”

Schmetzer didn’t really want to share the decisions his staff would have to make if striker Raul Ruidiaz couldn’t net his first goal since June.

Advertising

Concern washed away nine minutes into the derby. With a goal and an assist, Ruidiaz appeared to revive the Sounders on a picturesque, late-summer night.

Ruidiaz was in the right spot at the back post to head the game’s opening goal into the back of the net. His celebrations wove from being congratulated by teammates, tucking the ball under his shirt like a pregnant belly and a massive smile toward the Sounders bench. Schmetzer gestured two thumbs up back at Ruidiaz.

The goal tied Ruidiaz with Sounders original Fredy Montero for the record against Portland at nine apiece. Since signing with Seattle in 2018, Ruidiaz has scored in 12 of his 16 matches against the Timbers.

Ruidiaz’s assist was due to his defending alongside Chu. The latter picked off a pass, Ruidiaz tapping the ball ahead for a racing Chu. The midfielder then put on a show. He headed the ball further downfield to beat three defenders with his pace and used the insole of his right foot to delicately slip the ball past Portland keeper David Bingham in the 30th minute.

Referee Jon Freemon was just as swift to show Chu a yellow card.

As spectacular as the goals were to witness at Lumen — something that hasn’t happened in abundance in an MLS match since a 3-0 win against St. Louis City SC in April — it was goal-line stand that received the loudest roar and had most of the 37,031 out of their seats.

Advertising

Ragen had a nice tackle in the box that Portland striker Felipe Mora collected for a shot at goal. Sounders keeper Stefan Frei was there for the save in the 40th minute, but Mora sent a header back at goal that Joao Paulo cleared off the line with a header. Nouhou added a bicycle kick clearance and Chu kicked out of play to complete the escape from danger.

Evander missed a free kick attempt from deep just wide of goal in first-half stoppage time, the Sounders entering the break leading 2-0.

Then everything changed.

Nico Lodeiro recorded assists in the team’s past two matches but was on the bench Saturday. He played 90 minutes in the road win against Austin FC and was one of five changes from the midweek match.

Schmetzer’s main change was slotting Ruidiaz back up top with Jordan Morris playing on the right wing.

Seattle has a two-week layoff before three consecutive road matches, beginning with a trip to play FC Dallas on Sept. 16.

“The red card killed us,” Nouhou said. “I don’t want to put anything on Leo, it’s a team thing … For me, it’s not a bad result. We’re going to take it and move forward.”

BOX SCORE