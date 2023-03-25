The Associated Press
Most Read Sports Stories
- Julian Strawther's three lifts Gonzaga men past UCLA and into Elite Eight
- Analysis: What to make of Seahawks' selfies with top QB prospects
- James Reimer, other NHL players who decline to wear Pride Night jerseys deserve scrutiny
- WA native Hailey Van Lith returns to Seattle with Louisville women's basketball
- How national media rank the Seahawks' free agency so far
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.