By
Seattle Times staff photographer
Most Read Sports Stories
- The Seahawks are 'tuned in' to a possible signing of receiver Antonio Brown
- Seahawks-Cardinals kickoff moved to Sunday night due to Raiders-Buccaneers COVID postponement fears
- Should the Seahawks roll the dice on Antonio Brown?
- Seahawks bring back linebacker Mychal Kendricks to practice squad
- Seahawks safety Jamal Adams was expected to return this week, but he still isn't practicing
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.