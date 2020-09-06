By
Seattle Times staff photographer
Most Read Sports Stories
- On a day Seahawks lost Jadeveon Clowney, Seattle makes a few surprise cuts of its own
- Seahawks cutdown day updates: The latest as Seattle sets 53-man active roster
- Analysis: Reviewing the Seahawks' initial 53-man roster
- Seahawks claim LB D'Andre Walker, sign Stephen Sullivan, Shaquem Griffin and 12 others to practice squad
- Djokovic out of US Open after hitting line judge with ball VIEW
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.