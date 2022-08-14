By
Seattle Times staff photographer
Kori Suzuki: ksuzuki@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @koritsuzuki. Kori Suzuki is a Seattle Times staff photographer.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Quarterback play a mixed bag as Seahawks lose to Steelers to open preseason play
- Analysis: Where the QB battle stands and four other thoughts after the Seahawks' preseason opener
- What to watch for when Seahawks take on Steelers in preseason game
- UW All-Pac-12 left tackle Jaxson Kirkland to miss season opener as condition of NCAA reinstatement
- Rookies Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant start at cornerback for Seahawks, learn a few lessons
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.