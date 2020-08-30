Sounders Photos: Sounders beat LAFC, 3-1 Originally published August 30, 2020 at 9:23 pmUpdated August 30, 2020 at 9:49 pm Share story By Dean Rutz Seattle Times staff photographer Jordan Morris’ brace helps Sounders win in empty CenturyLink, beating LAFC August 30, 2020 Sounders play first home game since March, but that’s not what’s on their minds August 29, 2020 For Black athletes, social unrest is not a game, and this historic action is an urgent plea August 26, 2020 ‘We demand change’: Fear, anguish over Jacob Blake shooting transforms into action as sports stand still in America August 27, 2020 Dean Rutz: drutz@seattletimes.com.