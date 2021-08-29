Most Read Sports Stories
- Seahawks 53-man roster projection: As cutdown day approaches Tuesday, here's our guess at who will make it
- Seahawks notes: Hawks stay with cautious route, keep starters on sideline
- QB Geno Smith headlines Seahawks players to watch Saturday vs. the Chargers
- As the delta variant surges, here's what Seattle-area sports fans need to know when attending games
- Mariners rookie Jarred Kelenic will remain in center field while trying to work out of another slump
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.