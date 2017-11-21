Sounders Photos: Seattle Sounders beat Houston Dynamo 2-0 Originally published November 21, 2017 at 9:51 pmUpdated November 21, 2017 at 9:54 pm Photos: Seattle Sounders beat Houston Dynamo 2-0Back to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Photos: Seattle Sounders beat Vancouver Whitecaps 2-0 Seattle Sounders vs. Colorado Rapids Sounders clinch postseason spot by clubbing FC Dallas Related Stories Sounders post 2-0 playoff victory over Houston on goals by Svensson and Bruin Sounders FC vs. Houston Dynamo: Live updates from Leg 1 of the Western Conference Finals Share story By Amanda Snyder Related Stories Sounders post 2-0 playoff victory over Houston on goals by Svensson and Bruin November 21, 2017 Sounders FC vs. Houston Dynamo: Live updates from Leg 1 of the Western Conference Finals November 21, 2017 Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei out with hamstring injury November 21, 2017 Key to repeating as MLS champs? Sounders need to win on road November 20, 2017 More Photo Galleries Photos: Seattle Sounders beat Vancouver Whitecaps 2-0 Seattle Sounders vs. Colorado Rapids Sounders clinch postseason spot by clubbing FC Dallas Amanda Snyder: asnyder@seattletimes.com. View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StorySounders post 2-0 playoff victory over Houston on goals by Svensson and Bruin
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.