SoundersSports Photos: Clint Dempsey Retires Originally published September 1, 2018 at 12:42 pmUpdated September 1, 2018 at 12:45 pm The Emerald City Supporters hold up scarves during the traditional March to the Match, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, before an MLS soccer match between the Seattle Sounders and Sporting Kansas City in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Share story By Travis NessSeattle Times photo production Related Stories Sounders go with same lineup on day they honor Clint Dempsey September 1, 2018 Sounders honor Clint Dempsey with full-page ad in The Seattle Times August 31, 2018 Sounders have history, stellar Sporting Kansas City opponent in front of them as they go for record eighth win in a row August 31, 2018 Looking back at the Top 5 moments of Clint Dempsey’s Sounders career August 30, 2018 Travis Ness: 206-464-2127 or tness@seattletimes.com. View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StorySounders go with same lineup on day they honor Clint Dempsey
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.