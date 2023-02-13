Seattle Sounders FC and SEA 2026 announced Monday that Peter Tomozawa, Sounders FC president of business operations, is transitioning to the top leadership position with Seattle 2026, the local organizing committee that is charged with readying Seattle for FIFA World Cup.

After four successful seasons with the Sounders, Tomozawa departs to become SEA 2026 chief executive officer, assuming oversight of all administrative, commercial and operational elements of SEA 2026, as the world’s biggest sporting event comes to North America.

While he is remaining part of the club as Sounders FC owner, Tomozawa is moving on from his day-to-day duties. Alongside wife Donna LeDuc, Tomozawa originally came aboard Sounders FC in 2019 as part of 12 new families that joined the club’s ownership group. In the intervening years he oversaw all business operations for the organization during an unprecedented run of success, including lifting MLS Cup (2019) and the Concacaf Champions League trophy (2022) on home turf, in addition to playing a central role in bringing the FIFA World Cup to Seattle.

Gymnastics

• The Washington gymnastics team (4-7, 0-4 Pac-12) dropped a close competition at Stanford, 196.625-196.375.

Both teams were coming off scoring their season-bests, with Washington notching a 196.750 against Arizona on Feb. 10 and Stanford recording a 196.725 in the 2023 Metroplex Challenge.

The Huskies began on bars, where they were led by Taylor Russon, who earned a season-best 9.875. Lilly Tubbs tied a career-high 9.850 and Deiah Moody earned a 9.800 to lead Washington to a 49.175 on bars.

Advertising

Washington earned its second highest vault score of the season with a 49.150, thanks to strong performances from the fifth-year senior duo Amara Cunningham (9.850) and Brenna Brooks (9.850), along with Skylar Killough-Wilhelm (9.875) who tied a season-high and earned first place on vault.

Women’s tennis

• No. 2 North Carolina earned a 4-0 victory over No. 3 Georgia in the championship match of the ITA Division I National Women’s Team Indoor Championships at Nordstrom Tennis Center to claim its fourth consecutive national indoor title.

The victory is the seventh overall for North Carolina. The Tar Heels have won five titles in the last six years and seven in the last 10 years.

Golf

•

• The Washington women’s golf team moved up one spot into 15th after the second round at the Therese Hession Regional Challenge at the Palos Verdes (Calif.) Golf Club.

Four of the five UW women improved on their first-round scores and the Huskies took eight strokes off their first-round total, finishing Monday’s round with a team score of 15-over 299. The Huskies are at 38-over 606 after two rounds in the event that concludes Tuesday.

• Fifth-year senior Darcy Habgood paced the Washington State women’s golf team through its first two rounds of play at the San Diego Classic and is tied for sixth at 3-over 147.

Washington State wrapped up the opening two rounds of the San Diego Classic, formerly the Lamkin Invitational, in eighth place (+43, 619).

Hockey

• Seattle Thunderbirds goaltender Thomas Milic has been named WHL goaltender of the week.