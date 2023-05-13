Likely the easiest goal of Paul Rothrock’s young career came in the toughest conditions. Weather delays, injuries, ejections — all struggles that washed away for the Sounders with a toe tap from Rothrock.

The finish in the 87th minute gave the Sounders a 1-0 win against Houston at Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday. Rothrock raced to the corner of the field and slid on his knees to celebrate his first MLS goal.

“I’ve always wanted to knee slide,” Rothrock said. “Most of the pitches I have been playing on haven’t been nice enough to do that, so that was fun as well.”

Rothrock, 24, has been on a lower-division journey since last playing for the Sounders Academy in 2017. He’s a starter for the second-flight Tacoma Defiance and signed another short-term contract Saturday to help fill out a Sounders roster gutted by injuries.

The Seattleite has made three appearances the past two weeks — two in the U.S. Open Cup tournament — and scored a goal in each. He subbed on in the 83rd minute against the Dynamo for midfielder Joao Paulo. Rothrock’s score came in a crowded box and Houston playing down two players.

“Alex [Roldan] had been putting in a couple of good balls when I was watching from the bench,” Rothrock said. “I was thinking, if I do get in there, making sure I’m the guy to clean it up at the back post.

“I actually couldn’t really see the flight path of the ball coming in, but I felt if I was in that position, it might come through and I’d be ready for it. It kind of hit me at an awkward angle but luckily I found a way to put it in the back of the net.”

A swirling rainstorm and muggy 77 degrees greeted players for kickoff.

Referee Rubiel Vazquez signaled a stoppage in the 9th minute of the matchup because of lightning spotted in the area. The stadium was evacuated, and the teams returned to their locker rooms for the mandatory 30-minute wait for the storm to clear downtown.

When the rainfall stopped, and play resumed approximately an hour later, there were still sparks. Houston forward Amine Bassi, the club’s leading scorer with five goals this season, was sent off in the 21st minute with a straight red card. In the second half, Dynamo captain Hector Herrera was shown two yellow cards and ejected in the 78th minute for hard foul.

The Dynamo played 57 minutes down a man and the final 12 minutes down two players. Despite the numbers advantage, the Sounders had trouble executing in the final third.

“If they [broadcast] ever panned to the bench, you would’ve seen some frustration,” Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said of his team only getting six shots, two on target. “Playing with a team that plays a man down and sits in front of their box is never easy. …There are reasons why I’m going to take a more optimistic view of all of this, but there were some frustrations. They did a good job of trying to kill the game.”

Lodeiro was on the receiving end of both fouls that saw Bassi and Herrera ejected. The latter threw Lodeiro to the ground while Bassi stretched studs up on a tackle attempt. Lodeiro took a moment to soothe the pain and remain in the match.

The Uruguayan was also shown a yellow in the second half for shoving a player and Sounders center back Jackson Ragen was carded for a bad foul.

The weather spoiled the Sounders’ best start since April. Dylan Teves had header in the 3rd minute that brushed over the crossbar. In the approximate eight-minute span, the Sounders had 58.3% possession of the ball with an 86.2% passing accuracy.

“We’re happy for Rothrock coming in and saving us,” said Schmetzer.

The Sounders handed the Dynamo (4-4-2) their first home loss and broke their five-game span of not conceding a goal at Shell Energy Stadium.

Teves, who starred at the University of Washington, started on the right wing in place of Cristian Roldan (concussion protocol). Defender Cody Baker received his MLS debut start at left back due to Nouhou (malaria) and backup Kelyn Rowe (knee) being unavailable.

Baker also signed short-term contract ahead of Saturday’s to fill out the Sounders roster. He could be available for selection when the Sounders return to Lumen Field to host Austin FC on Wednesday.

“These guys, they smell the opportunity,” Schmetzer said of Baker, Rothrock and the deep reserves. “[Cody] smells the opportunity to earn a first-team contract and that’s a conversation [general manager] Craig [Waibel] and I have to have. Has he done enough?”

The Sounders (7-3-2) remain atop the MLS Western Conference standings. Los Angeles FC is second and has two games in hand.

“It’s been really good to be back home,” said Rothrock who had offers to play overseas after starring for MLS Next Pro side Toronto FC II last year. “I chose somewhere where I felt like I would be valued and knew had a good culture. I feel like it’s starting to pay off.”