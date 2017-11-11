Former Houston Dynamo scoring machine lost in the finals his first two seasons, but he hasn’t had another trophy sniff since.

His first two years as a professional helped Sounders forward Will Bruin get used to the whole MLS Cup thing.

Two consecutive years, his Houston Dynamo reached the Major League Soccer championship game against the Los Angeles Galaxy in Carson, Calif. And in those 2011 and 2012 seasons, late goals by Landon Donovan helped sink Bruin’s title aspirations.

Bruin initially didn’t give it much thought, figuring he’d get another chance.

MLS playoffs Western Conference championship Sounders (2) vs. Houston (4) Leg 1 at Houston: Nov. 21, 6:30 p.m., FS1 Leg 2 at Seattle: Nov. 30, 7:30 p.m., ESPN Eastern Conference championship Toronto (1) vs. Columbus (5) Leg 1 at Columbus: Nov. 21, 5 p.m. ESPN Leg 2 at Toronto: Nov. 29, 4:20 p.m. FS1

Now, five years later, preparing to face his longtime former Dynamo team for another shot at reaching the MLS Cup final, Bruin, 28, is more appreciative of how fleeting these opportunities can be.

“I was like, ‘Oh, I went to the MLS Cup in both of my first two years, so this is pretty easy,’ ’’ Bruin said. “And then, the last three years, I didn’t even make the playoffs. So, I definitely appreciate where we’re at right now. I don’t take it for granted as much as you do maybe when you’re younger.’’

Bruin also appreciates his playing time more. That wasn’t an issue during most of his years in Houston, where Bruin’s 50 goals over six seasons put him second on the franchise’s career list behind Brian Ching.

The “Dancing Bear,’’ as he came to be known in Houston, was a prolific scorer and physical player up top, earning him at least 2,000 minutes on the field in four consecutive seasons from 2012-15. But the years of pounding inside the box eventually took its toll last season, when he started only 18 games and logged just 1,554 minutes.

The Sounders were conscious of this last December when they traded to acquire Bruin. Houston was rebuilding its losing squad, and jettisoning veterans — even a fan favorite like Bruin — was seen as needed to pave the way for newcomers like Alberth Ellis and Romell Quioto.

With Bruin aboard, the Sounders looked to preserve his body and maximize his scoring knack by limiting him to second-half use as a substitute behind Jordan Morris. But as the season wore on and Bruin kept pumping home late goals, they experimented with starting him up top and flanking Morris out wide.

Then, when Morris went down with a season-ending hamstring injury, Bruin became the de facto playoff starter.

Bruin’s 11 regular-season goals were one behind team leader Clint Dempsey and the second-most in Bruin’s career behind the dozen he scored for the Dynamo in 2012.

His personal highlights from his Dynamo years included twice knocking off Sporting Kansas City in the 2011 and 2012 playoffs. KC finished atop the conference both times, but the Dynamo scored road victories both years to eliminate its rivals and later advance to the MLS Cup.

“We’d had some good rivalry games with Sporting Kansas City in the playoffs,’’ he said. “We beat them up in their home field in Kansas City to go to MLS Cup, so that’s the first thing that pops up.’’

Bruin’s rookie year in 2011 saw the teams meet in a sudden-death Eastern Conference final match at Live­strong Sporting Park. KC had lost just two home games there all season, but Bruin and the Dynamo stunned KC 2-0 to advance to the championship.

During the two-leg conference semifinals in 2012, Bruin scored in a 2-0 victory in the opener. Houston then won the second leg 1-0 at Kansas City to advance despite having finished fifth in the conference and 10 points behind KC.

“I have a lot of memories up there, but obviously those MLS Cup runs were first for me,’’ he said.

But the Dynamo never could seal the deal in the title match.

In 2011, Donovan scored in the 72nd minute to give the Galaxy a 1-0 victory.

Then, in the 2012 final, Houston went ahead 1-0 just before halftime and felt confident. But within a span of 10 minutes early in the second half, everything caved in after Dynamo scoring star Calen Carr went down with a knee injury.

“We were playing well and up 1-0 in the 50th minute and he had his ACL injury and it kind of changed the dynamic of the game,’’ Bruin said.

Soon after, Omar Gonzalez tied it up 1-1 in the 60th minute and then Robbie Keane nearly put Los Angeles ahead in the 63rd minute on a goal that was disallowed.

Just three minutes after that, the Galaxy’s onslaught unrelenting, Ricardo Clark was called for a handball in the box.

Donovan buried the ensuing penalty kick for a 2-1 lead, and the Dynamo never recovered.

Keane later added a penalty-kick goal in the final minutes for a 3-1 Galaxy victory.

Houston made it back to the conference final a year later, but this time Sporting Kansas City got revenge and knocked them out 2-1 on aggregate.

Bruin’s team never made it back to the playoffs, then traded away many of the players he’d grown up around.

“I don’t really know anybody that’s still there,’’ he said. “It’s a completely different team.’’

His first game back at BBVA Compass Stadium for the season opener last March was surreal, as he was still feeling his way as a Sounders member. He isn’t sure what he’ll feel heading back there next week.

“I’m sure once we get to Houston and get close to kickoff I’ll think about it more and reflect,’’ he said. “I’ve got good memories of my time at Houston.’’

The Dynamo lost just two home games all season. But Bruin says much of that is because of typically hot, humid weather that won’t be a factor now.

He’s eager for another shot at going to the big game. But he’s resisted giving younger teammates his perspective about seizing the moment.

“We have a pretty good group of young guys, and I think they’re pretty good at realizing the moment,’’ he said.

Most of them already figured it out by winning the title a year ago. Now, Bruin hopes he can tag along for one more shot at championship glory that’s proven so tantalizing elusive.