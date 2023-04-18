TUKWILA — The debate circling the Sounders’ 4-1 loss to Portland last weekend centers on one substitution — winger Leo Chu leaving the match in the 69th minute for forward Heber.

Seattle led its heated rival 1-0 at that point. But without Chu’s quickness to worry about out wide, in addition to forward Jordan Morris up top, Portland applied more pressure and shredded Seattle in the midfield. In a snap, the Timbers were celebrating a 4-1 win at Providence Park and Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer was irate in his postgame news conference, questioning whether his club took the rivalry seriously.

“There was a drop-off,” Sounders right fullback Alex Roldan said of the sub. “Defensively for them, they weren’t afraid of Leo getting in behind. There’s a bit of a dynamic switch, but I don’t say that’s the reason why things fell apart. It was a switch that kind of made us fall on our back heels, but we’ve got to be better defensively and that’s the final point.”

Schmetzer said his “old pragmatic self” likely would’ve left Chu in the match because he was one of the highlights for 70 minutes. Sounders striker Raul Ruidiaz, who scored the team’s lone goal in the 58th minute, was also on a medical time limitation for his healing hamstring that Schmetzer stretched to the 83rd minute when Ruidiaz was subbed off for midfielder Danny Leyva. The coaching staff could’ve made a defensive sub earlier instead of adding another attacker to get another goal.

But it was an errant pass by Nouhou to Morris that Portland jumped on to set up the go-ahead goal in the 76th minute. A defensive blip the Sounders rarely made in previous matches this season.

“What happened was the guy [Timbers midfielder Dairon Asprilla] scored an unbelievable goal, gave them life,” Schmetzer said of the bicycle kick in the 71st minute that tied the game at 1-all. “We go back down the field again, have some possession up there and we make one mistake. We’ve been very good this year defensively, but that second goal wasn’t very good.

“It’s an emotional punch to the jaw, those four goals, but I would say it’s uncharacteristic of this group and this team. At some point I’m going to credit the Timbers. They smacked us in the jaw for sure.”

The match marked the quarter pole of the MLS season. Seattle (5-2-1) dropped to third in Western Conference standings and fifth in the Supporters’ Shield race. But just two points back from St. Louis City, which leads both.

And the Sounders defeated St. Louis 3-0 earlier this month. Seattle hosts Minnesota (3-2-2) at Lumen Field on Saturday.

“In the first eight games, how would we grade our team? I would say pretty good,” Schmetzer said. “So how do you balance what you feel in here [gut] about losing a game to your archrival in that fashion and understanding that you have a really good team? That’s where I’m at and the message I’m trying to give to the team. Be pissed off but understand we’re a good team.”

Roldan hopes there’s an immediate benefit to the embarrassing loss. The Sounders don’t play Portland again, however, until June 3 at Lumen Field.

“We’re a top-level team that needs to sometimes have these results in order to make sure that we don’t get complacent,” Roldan said. “Moving forward, you’ll see a good response from the team.”

Revisiting protocol

Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan’s inexperience with concussions led to a teachable moment for the team, according to Schmetzer. Roldan didn’t mention discomfort until after a week of training with the team and when he did alert the medical staff Friday of neck pain, he was evaluated for a possible head injury and subsequently placed in concussion protocol.

Roldan missed the Portland match, his call-up for the U.S. men’s national team and could be out Saturday.

“We addressed it with the team, saying look, you guys’ health is way more important and if you feel anything [speak up],” Schmetzer said. “It’s a good reminder you don’t have to get hit in the head to get a concussion. You can get hit in the shoulder, whiplash, there’s different ways where you get concussions. I don’t think Cristian fully understood how he felt. As soon as he gave us the information, we naturally shut him down.”

Not a fight

Schmetzer was heated after the Portland loss but not enough to throw hands. He explained the scaring on his left cheek that is reddening is from medication he’s taking to treat precancerous symptoms.

“It’s eating away my cheek and all the precancerous cells that are in there,” Schmetzer said. “It’s just another source of irritation after a bad weekend because it’s burning my skin off. But it’s a prescribed burning.”

Injury update

Sounders midfielder Albert Rusnak returned to full training Tuesday after missing the Portland match with heel pain. He’s expected to be available for selection against Minnesota.

Sounders midfielder Josh Atencio remains out with an adductor injury and is doubtful for this weekend.