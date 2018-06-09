Nicolas Lodeiro has returned from Uruguay and is in Saturday night's starting lineup against D.C. United, a last place team the 2-7-2 Sounders badly need to take three points from

Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro got on a conference call from Uruguay with team officials earlier this week and assured them he’d be flying back Thursday and on the field Saturday to face D.C. United. That’s indeed the case as Lodeiro returns to the team’s starting lineup tonight in a critical game the home side desperately needs to take three points from.

United is in last place in the Eastern Conference and the type of team the Sounders, at 2-7-2, need to beat at home if they want to make any playoff runs starting in July. It’s raining heavily here at kickoff and not exactly the best night for spectator sports. But there are an awful lot of empty seats at CenturyLink Field.

Add Felix Chenkam to the ranks of the Sounders’ walking wounded. He was listed as a substitute for the game, but has been scratched with a strained right hamstring. Henry Wingo replaces him. On the plus side, Will Bruin is starting up top and Harry Shipp and Victor Rodriguez are as well. Been a long time since all three of those players started on the same night.

SOUNDERS (2-7-2)

GK Stefan Frei

RB Kelvin Leerdam

CB Chad Marshall

CB Kim Kee-hee

LB Nouhou

MF Cristian Roldan

MF Nicolas Lodeiro

MF Harry Shipp

MF Victor Rodriguez

FW Will Bruin