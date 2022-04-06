Penalty kicks are filled with tension.

Added to the guessing game between the striker and goalkeeper Wednesday was a little math. Nico Lodeiro scores from the spot, and his Sounders increase the grade of hill New York City FC must climb in order to advance in the CONCACAF Champions League semifinals. NYCFC keeper Sean Johnson manages the save and scenarios are elementary.

Lodeiro chose difficult. The Sounders captain whipped a left-footed shot to the bottom right corner in the 68th minute, capping a 3-1 win at Lumen Field.

“The statement I shouldn’t have to make is having Nico back is helpful,” Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said. Lodeiro played in his second match since February due to health and safety protocols. The Uruguayan is now 16 of 16 on penalty kicks in his career.

The Sounders will take the two-goal lead in aggregate scoring into the second leg of the series on April 13. NYCFC will host at Red Bull Arena in New Jersey.

MLS rescheduled Saturday’s matches for the sides to help give their best performance for CCL play. The winner will be the fifth MLS team to represent the league in the tournament’s final, none having won. The NYC-Seattle series winner will play either Cruz Azul or Pumas UNAM.

Pumas leads their semifinal series 2-1.

“We need to win 2-0,” NYCFC coach Ronny Deila said of how his team can advance. “We’ve done that many times before. I’m positive. I know we can do better than we did. At the same time, I know how good we are when we are at home. Nothing is over.”

VAR stopped play to have a potential foul in the keeper’s box reviewed. Sounders striker Raul Ruidiaz was toppled by NYC defender Alexander Callens in the 65th minute, but it wasn’t called initially despite Ruidiaz rolling into goal.

Referee Luis Enrique Santander Aguirre corrected the error, the Sounders not even debating who’d take the shot.

The Sounders took a few minutes to wrestle control of the match from New York City in the first half. The opening strike was another picturesque team goal with midfielder Albert Rusnak on the finish.

The play wouldn’t have happened without Kelyn Rowe and Alex Roldan. Rowe had the booming cross that Roldan leapt to connect and pass to brother Cristian. The team-goal sequence continued with Cristian tapping the ball to Jordan Morris, the forward flicking it to Rusnak to knock home in the 16th minute.

It’s the Slovakian international’s first score since signing as a designated player in January.

Cristian Roldan fought again to craft a score in the 34th minute. Lodeiro sent a throw-in long, Roldan getting a toe on the ball near the end line. He cut a pass back to Morris in the box, the latter smacking a right-footed shot past Johnson.

“Every one of us gave their all,” Rusnak said. “There wasn’t a player that didn’t have a great performance. That’s what it takes in these kinds of games. We played against a god team and we managed to win by two goals. We’re halfway there, but we’re expecting another tough game next week.”

A miscommunication between Sounders defender Xavier Arreaga and Rowe led to New York City getting on the board in the 27th minute. The pair appeared to switch who they were marking in the box but Arreaga left Thiago Andrade open to easily knock home a Taty Castellanos assist.

It’s a weighty score should the sides finish level in aggregate scoring. Away goals are the first tiebreaker in CCL competitions.

“We fell asleep on one play,” Schmetzer said. “Thy’re a good enough side, a well-coached side that made us pay. They got an away goal and that helps them a little bit. It’s an adjustment but we’re not going to be afraid to go back to Red Bull Arena and try and win.”

The Sounders were at full strength through the midfield and attacking front for the first time this season through all competitions. The back line was without defender Nouhou due to a one-game suspension for yellow card accumulation and center back Yeimar Gomez Andrade, who has a high ankle sprain. Both could return for the second leg.

New York City missed veteran playmaker Maxi Moralez (bruised ribs) and defender Maxime Chanot on Wednesday. It’s unclear if either first-choice player will be available next week.

“We’re not finished, yet,” Schmetzer said. “It’s not over against New York City FC. …We have to still earn every opportunity we have to even get to a Final.”

