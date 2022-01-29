Nico Lodeiro is expected to play in the Sounders FC scrimmage Tuesday.

The club is in Tucson for a 10-day training camp and will play the Colorado Rapids in a closed-door match. Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said Lodeiro will play a portion of the planned 75-minute run for the first-team players as the midfielder works his way back to full-strength.

“Nico’s a little bit behind the group because he didn’t start right away,” Schmetzer said of Lodeiro arriving late to camp because of health and safety protocols and needing to pass his physical. “Nico is a very fit individual, and he’ll catch up very fast.”

The Uruguayan international underwent two arthroscopic surgeries on his right knee last season. After the September procedure, Lodeiro appeared in three matches, the longest being 73 minutes in a draw against the Los Angeles Galaxy in November.

But there was a minor setback and Lodeiro was limited to 16 minutes in the Sounders’ opening-round playoff loss. The 2020 Best XI pick finished last season with one assist in nine regular-season games (four starts).

“There are no lingering knee issues,” Schmetzer said. “We’re just trying to be prudent and careful and just hope that he stays healthy.”

Dull draws

One aspect of Wednesday’s goal-less draw against Portland that Schmetzer is dismissing is the score line. The Sounders finished last year on a seven-match winless skid, including the postseason. But new year, new team.

“We want to win these exhibition games, but they are exhibition games,” Schmetzer said after review of the film. Striker Raul Ruidiaz and new signee Sam Adeniran had some of the best near chances against Portland.

“The trends from last year — the last five, six games of last year — certainly, that was concerning,” Schmetzer continued. “I don’t want to start the year like that. But let’s wait until we assess the group when we have everybody back and everybody’s playing. Then if we get five draws to open the season, then we can talk about it.”

The Sounders likely won’t have the full roster together until they travel to Honduras for the first of a two-legged CONCACAF Champions League series against F.C. Motagua on Feb. 17.

Mainstay starters in Cristian Roldan (U.S.), Jordan Morris (U.S.), Xavier Arreaga (Ecuador) and Alex Roldan (El Salvador) were called up by their national teams for World Cup qualifying matches. Nouhou is with Cameroon, leading the national team to the Africa Cup of Nations semifinals while Joao Paulo remains in Brazil in efforts to obtain his green card.

Joao Paulo’s delay and Cristian’s fitness upon return to the Sounders could impact the club’s midfield. Lodeiro and Albert Rusnak, who was signed as a designated player this month, were already going to be key in helping the Sounders score. The pressure increases for them to form chemistry as the Sounders have about three weeks left to prepare.

“It’s a little harder to create goals than it is to destroy things on defense,” Schmetzer said. “That will take a little bit of time to get Albert to know the existing players and the existing players get to know Albert. But hopefully that doesn’t take 10 games before we figure that out. We can do that a little bit here in preseason.”

Rusnak, who tallied 11 goals and 11 assists in starting every regular-season match for Real Salt Lake last season, has shined as expected in training camp. He started against Portland, playing 62 minutes before Schmetzer subbed off the first-team players.

“The thing that surprised me when we got (Albert) into camp is that he actually is pretty tenacious,” Schmetzer said. “Sometimes you think that attacking players are just goal scorers and passers and stuff like that. But he’s got a little bit of an edge to him. A little bit of a bite, which I like. He wants to win. He doesn’t like losing even the small sided games in training. I’ve been pleasantly surprised with his tenacity.”

New tech

The Sounders named Tyler Cox as their new Director of Analytics. Cox replaces Ravi Ramineni, who innovated how the club utilizes data to scout and develop players.

Cox, a native Seattleite who graduated from Western Washington, spent eight years in a similar position with English side Arsenal FC. He will report to Garth Lagerwey, the Sounders general manager and president of soccer, and format the analysis of player targets and first team performance.

“When (Ramineni) first joined us from Microsoft, analytics departments did not exist within MLS organizations,” Lagerwey said in a news release. “Ravi built our operation from the ground up and created an entire branch of our club that has been fundamental to our competing for and winning multiple championships. …. (Tyler) brings a level of experience to our department that is tough to find. We think his personality and expertise will help us continue to forge our objective, evidence-based processes across all aspects of our soccer team.”