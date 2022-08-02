Nico Lodeiro laughed at the question.

Do you study goalkeepers to prepare for penalty kicks?

The Sounders midfielder hasn’t missed in MLS regular season play, so the seven-year veteran must have a mental vault of keeper tendencies to reference.

“No, I study my brain, and focus on my legs and feet,” Lodeiro said. “When I take the penalty kicks with my teammates in training, I always focus on my confidence and try to have the same on the field in a game. When I take the goal, I feel confident. I know maybe the keeper can save the ball, but when you shoot with confidence, you have more chances to score.”

That confidence was on display Tuesday against FC Dallas keeper Maarten Paes. Lodeiro rushed into a low, left-footed shot, and Paes lunged the wrong direction to concede the goal in the 39th minute.

The Uruguayan midfielder is now 18-for-18 from the spot in MLS regular-season play. More important, it proved to be the game-winner in a 1-0 result at Lumen Field.

It also pushed the Sounders (10-11-2) above the playoff line into sixth place in the Western Conference. Dallas (9-7-8) remains ahead of the Sounders at fourth place despite the loss.

“I’m very impressed,” said Lodeiro, who in 2020 set the league record of most of any player with a 100 percent record, then 14-for-14. “Now, I don’t want to miss.”

Sounders forward Jordan Morris drew the foul to set up Lodeiro’s score. Morris jumped to connect with an aerial pass in the box and Paes left his line to grab the ball. The players crashed to the turf, both needing attention, but the foul was clear for referee Allen Chapman.

Minutes earlier, Morris appeared to have another scoring opportunity in the box. His run was flagged for being offside in the 34th minute. Otherwise, the Sounders weren’t that threatening in the opening half.

Dallas, which hasn’t won in Seattle since 2011 (a span of 16 matches), seemed content to let the Sounders miscommunicate on passes and not pressure the home side too much.

FCD midfielder Brandon Servania had Dallas’ clearest chance to get on the board first with a left-footed shot from distance in the 29th minute that was saved.

Seattle had chances to increase the lead in the second half. The most thrilling was a tie between defender Nouhou’s breakaway dribble that was finally muffled in the keepers’ box in the 86th minute and a possible header for striker Raul Ruidiaz.

The Peruvian rejuvenated the announced crowd of 32,207 when he subbed on for forward Fredy Montero in the 65th minute. Ruidiaz has been limited to nine MLS matches this season due to hamstring injuries in both legs.

Sounders keeper Stefan Frei also received praise from the crowd when he prevented an equalizer in the 86th minute and in second-half stoppage time.

The short turnaround from Friday’s loss in Los Angeles called for two lineup changes Tuesday. Montero started up top in place of Will Bruin and Leo Chu started at right winger in place of Jimmy Medranda. It was Chu’s seventh start of the season.

Seattle has another congested week as they travel to play a Saturday matinee match against Atlanta.

