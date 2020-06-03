Major League Soccer’s players announced Wednesday the ratification of the collective bargaining agreement with MLS, which also paves a way for the 2020 season to resume.

The MLS Players Association initially reached terms with the league in February. However, the CBA wasn’t ratified and then the coronavirus pandemic forced the season to be suspended beginning March 12. MLS owners capitalized on the circumstances to tweak the agreement while addressing how to safely return to play, according to multiple reports.

But the sides were able to come back together through negotiations this week. All 26 teams, including the Sounders FC, are expected to travel later this month for a tournament held at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida and aired on the network. Further details of the tournament are still being finalized.

Terms of the original CBA were pushed back one year, the deal now running through 2025. Pay increases will now occur in 2022 instead of 2021. Players will also take a 7.5 percent cut in salary for the remainder of the 2020 season, according to The Athletic.

“We recognize that we are all moving forward – as Players, as fans, as societies, as a world – into a future that looks much different than the one we envisioned a few months ago,” MLSPA said in a news release. “There are problems we face collectively that are both more urgent, and more important, than competing on the field. We are grieving, we are fed up, we expect change, and we expect action. This change won’t come on the field, but it will come partly through the force and determination of all who seek justice and equality. We hope our return to the field will allow fans a momentary release and a semblance of normalcy. We are committed as a group to doing all that we can – both as leaders in our sport as well as leaders in our communities – to help carry our countries, our communities, our league, and our sport forward.”

This story will be updated.