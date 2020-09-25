Major League Soccer suspended Sounders FC forward Raul Ruidiaz for the club’s match in Los Angeles on Sunday and levied an undisclosed fine for violent conduct in a match.

Ruidiaz was initially shown a yellow card for unsporting behavior in the 54th minute of the Sounders’ 1-0 loss to the Portland Timbers on Wednesday. Ruidiaz was dueling with Timbers defender Pablo Bonilla for possession of the ball when the infraction occurred.

Via replay, Ruidiaz appears to win the ball with a spin move and then tumble to the turf with Bonilla hovering over him with his arms raised, trying to not also fall. As Ruidiaz turns over to get up, it appears his right leg swings and hits Bonilla, who immediately grabbed his leg and fell to the turf in apparent pain.

Video Assistant Referee Ramy Touchan called referee Allen Chapman to look over the series, waving off a need for a red card decision and going with the yellow. The MLS Disciplinary Committee overruled the call on the field under the process where, according to a news release, “the Professional Referees Organization (PRO) acknowledges an on-field referee or Video Review error, and where the Committee is unanimous that the play warrants at least a one match suspension as a clear and unequivocal red card, is egregious and/or repeat behavior in nature, and/or the Committee must act to protect player safety or the integrity of the game.”

This is Ruidiaz’s first suspension since being signed in 2018 as a Designated Player.

Ruidiaz leads the Sounders in scoring with eight goals this season. He also has three assists.

Seattle, which is tied with Portland for first in the Western Conference, plays the 10th-placed Galaxy at 7:30 p.m. at Dignity Health Sports Park.

The Sounders (6-3-3) will also be without midfielder Joevin Jones, who sprained his ankle during the Portland match. Jones has two goals and three assists this season.