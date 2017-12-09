It's a rematch of the 2016 MLS Cup — and that ended pretty well for the Sounders. Can the become the first major professional Seattle franchise to repeat? Follow here for live updates, highlights and more from BMO Field in Toronto.

MLS CUP FINAL 2017

Seattle Sounders FC (14-9-11) vs. Toronto FC (20-5-9)

BMO Field | Toronto, Ontario

It was 364 days ago when the Sounders first battled Toronto on its home turf for the MLS Cup trophy; 364 days since Stefan Frei made that picture-perfect save that kept them alive, since Roman Torres’s championship-clinching dagger in penalty kicks.

Today, they’re back at BMO Field, underdogs again against a star-studded Toronto FC squad, looking to become the first major professional Seattle sports team to win back-to-back championships. Seattle hasn’t allowed a postseason goal dating back to before the two clubs’ first championship match — all the way back to last year’s Western Conference Championship, or 647 minutes. The last time the Sounders allowed a goal at all was Oct. 1, or 547 minutes of soccer ago.

Seattle and Toronto met once since last year’s MLS Cup. The Reds got partial revenge and dealt the Sounders their last loss at CenturyLink Field, 1-0, back on May 6.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. from BMO Field in Toronto. Catch the match on ESPN, 97.3 FM (English), 1360 AM (Spanish) or streaming on WatchESPN.

Top stories: