MLS has adopted a new format for its playoffs, getting rid of aggregate scoring and replacing it with a single-elimination tournament.
Hate the sometimes-confusing MLS playoff format? You’re in luck. The 24-team league announced a new, single-elimination format for the playoffs on Monday, doing away with aggregate scoring and increasing the number of playoff teams from 12 to 14.
Under the new format, the No. 1 seed in each conference receives a bye into the conference semifinals, and the higher seed hosts each match.
The bracket format, via mlssoccer.com:
Also of note: The season will end earlier than in prior years. In 2019, the MLS Cup will be played on Nov. 10; in 2018, the title game was played on Dec. 8. The 2019 MLS playoffs will begin Oct. 19, with the entirety of the playoffs happening during FIFA’s international break.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Instant analysis: Three impressions from the Seahawks' 26-23 loss to the San Francisco 49ers
- Seahawks set new single-game franchise record for penalty yards in stunning overtime loss to 49ers
- Seahawks repeatedly shoot themselves in the foot against the 49ers. But all is not lost ... yet | Larry Stone
- What was that, Sebastian Janikowski? Decision not to tackle 49ers returner costly in Seahawks loss | Matt Calkins
- Seahawks GameCenter: Live updates, highlights from Seattle's overtime loss to San Francisco 49ers
The 2019 MLS season begins March 2.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.