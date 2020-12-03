KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kevin Molino scored twice in the first half and Minnesota United advanced to the MLS Western Conference final, beating Sporting Kansas City 3-0 on Thursday night.

Fourth-seeded Minnesota will play at No. 2 seed Seattle on Monday night for a spot in the MLS Cup final. The Sounders reported on their website the game would be at 6:30 p.m. at Lumen Field and will be televised on Fox Sports 1.

Bakaye Dibassy also scored, and Emanuel Reynoso assisted on all three goals.

Molino opened the scoring in the 27th minute with a run up the left side to finish a feed from Reynoso. Eight minutes later, Molino wrapped his right foot around Reynoso’s chip pass with just enough pace to get it past goalkeeper Tim Melia.

Dibassy made it 3-0 with a header to finish Reynoso’s corner in the 39th minute.