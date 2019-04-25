Mercer Island’s stadium has been renovated, but the memories of Jordan Morris tearing up the soccer field resurfaced Tuesday.

The Sounders FC forward returned to his alma mater to be inducted into its Hall of Fame. About 200 people attended the ceremony on the new field, and Morris stayed well into the night to sign autographs and take pictures with the dozens of young soccer players present.

Former Islanders coach Colin Rigby and current coach Forrest Marowitz recounted Morris’ career at the school. In two seasons as a varsity player, Morris set a still-standing school record for most points in a season at 65 and graduated in 2013 with 32 career goals and 26 assists.

Morris, who went on to star for Stanford and play for the U.S. men’s national team, helped advance the Islanders to a 2012 Class 3A boys state soccer runner-up finish. He was a two-time all-KingCo 3A selection and MVP and named the 2012 Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Washington.

As a high-school senior, Morris also competed for the Sounders FC Academy. He was signed as a homegrown player by the club in 2016 and battled back from a 2018 knee injury to score three goals in the Sounders’ opening three games this season.

Morris’ former coaches also made note of his accomplishments despite being diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes one year after he began playing soccer. Morris started a foundation in 2017 to raise awareness of the disease.