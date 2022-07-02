Seattle Sounders FC’s Dylan Teves knocked out a couple of firsts Saturday in Toronto.

Teves recorded his first MLS goal in his first MLS start after signing this offseason following a highly productive career at the University of Washington. That was all the team needed in a 2-0 decision at Toronto FC.

The Seattle lineup was missing several big names after the group dropped a midweek home match to CF Montreal. Stefan Cleveland, Jimmy Medranda, Danny Leyva, Dylan Teves and Leo Chu replaced Stefan Frei, Kelyn Rowe, Albert Rusnak, Cristian Roldan and Jordan Morris. Frei, Morris, Roldan and Rusnak did not travel with the team.

Chu advanced the ball and centered to Teves, who tapped it in during the 39th minute. Teves had to wait a few more awkward moments as the goal was reviewed.

After goalkeeper Cleveland located and grabbed a spinning shot from Toronto’s Alejandro Pozuelo, Fredy Montero made it 2-0. Seattle had the Toronto defense twisted and scrambling until Montero went in alone with Chu at his side.

The statistics were nearly even through the first half of the teams’ first meeting since the 2019 MLS Cup. Jonathan Osorio had one of Toronto’s best looks, but sent his chance sailing into the crowd in the 36th minute.

Teves, 21, spent four years in the Sounders Academy before college. He became UW’s all-time leader in postseason goals and points while leading the Huskies to the NCAA College Cup final for the first time in program history.

On July 9, Seattle returns to Lumen Field to face the Portland Timbers and drop a banner in celebration of becoming the first MLS club to win CONCACAF Champions League.