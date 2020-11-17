Another Seattle icon joined the Sounders FC ownership group. The club announced Ken Griffey Jr. as a co-owner Tuesday afternoon.

The former Mariners star follows the announcement in August 2019 of 11 families forming a Seattle Futbol Club LLC that invested in the Sounders. The list included Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife Grammy Award-winning singer and actor Ciara, hip-hop star Macklemore and his wife, Tricia Davis, as new minority owners.

Griffey, 50, retired from Major League Baseball in 2010 as a 13-time All-Star who won 10 consecutive Gold Gloves as a center fielder. Since his retirement, Griffey has focused on following the athletic careers of his children, son Trey (football) and daughter Taryn (basketball) formerly playing at Arizona. Tevin, a three-star cornerback, recently committed to Florida A&M.

The Sounders’ ownership changed last season when Hollywood producer Joe Roth sought to sell his stake in the team. He was a founder in 2009, operating primarily from California, along with entrepreneur Adrian Hanauer, Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, and comedian Drew Carey.

The additional owners introduced in 2019 were marketed as “Family.”

“This was not a financial investment,” Hanauer said at the time. “This was about community, team, culture, diversity, inclusiveness and, yeah, winning. It’s hard to have a conversation with Russell Wilson where winning doesn’t come up.”

When the coronavirus pandemic hit in March, Hanauer said Major League Soccer would lose millions in revenue. The Sounders primary source of money is the game-day operations, but the club has been unable to host fans due to state government and health restrictions in effort to help slow the spread of the virus.

The Sounders are one of the most successful clubs in MLS. Seattle is preparing for their league-record 12th consecutive postseason appearance. The Sounders have advanced to the MLS Cup finals in three of the past four years, winning the championship in 2016 and 2019.

The No. 2 seed Rave Green host seventh-seeded Los Angeles FC in the opening round on Nov. 24 at CenturyLink Field.]

